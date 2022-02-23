The responses to Mark Pickerel’s Facebook page began flooding in as the word began to reach the masses that former Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan had passed away on Tuesday in Killarney, Ireland.
The reaction on the original Screaming Trees drummer’s page shared great sorrow, remembrances and good times, along with photos dating back to when Gary Lee Connor, Van Connor, Pickerel and Lanegan blew out of Ellensburg High School to grunge stardom in the ‘90s.
Lanegan also had an impressive solo career, releasing 12 albums, most recently 2020’s “Straight Songs of Sorrow.”
“I’m so sad and sorry to be sharing such sad news with you all,” Pickerel said on his post, which included a message from Iggy Pop: “Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan,” Iggy Pop.
The photographs were brilliant, ranging from what looked like high school guys hanging in the basement, to various stages of Lanegan's career to music links, including “I’ll Take Care of You,” provided to YouTube by Sub Pop Records.
Former Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Connor changed his Facebook profile photo to one of a youthful Lanegan with the shoulder length hair he had in the early days.
Nancy Wilson's Facebook post read: "The Seattle brotherhood will never be the same. Rest in rock."
The word of his death came down through Lanegan’s Twitter account.
“Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” the statement said on his Twitter account. “A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician, he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available. The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”
“May you truly rest in peace, big brother,” Pickerel Tweeted.
On his Facebook page, Gary Lee posted.
“Mark William Lanegan passed away today - 2-22-2022 - at his home in Killarney, Ireland. He was our true brother and we all truly loved him.
In this city built on broken glass,
And the carcasses of a million dead sheep,
Where the blood runs thick down third street,
Down the gutter to the railroad station,
And takes a train,
Up, over these big mountains to the sea,
That's where you gotta be,
You gotta go to the sea,
Strange out here, Mark Lanegan.
As we say goodbye to Mark, a member of our family, remember he still lives with us all in his music. We Love You Forever Mark, Screaming Trees ...”
“He went from Ellensburg onto an international career. I remember seeing him and saying hi at the last concert he did here at the Elk’s Ballroom in what’s now The Hotel Windrow,” said producer Sam Albright, who recorded the first two Screaming Trees albums for Velvetone Records.
“I remember him saying how nervous he was to come back to his hometown and play. Here he’d been playing for thousands and thousands of people at big concerts. But he was the most nervous playing back home.”
The Screaming Trees scored Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Modern Rock chart with the singles, “Nearly Lost You” and “All I Know.” They rose to fame as part of the grunge movement of the early 1990s centered around Seattle and would go onto record seven studio albums before their breakup in 2000.
An eighth album, “Last Words: The Final Recordings,” which was recorded between 1998-1999, was released by former drummer Barrett Martin’s label in 2011.
Lanegan had been living in Ireland for years. He had survived a battle with COVID-19 that caused him to go in and out of a coma for long stretches of 2021.
In his memoir “Devil in a Coma,” published last December, he detailed his near-death experience, which included a COVID-induced fall that cracked ribs and a painful hospital stay laced with recurring hallucinations, according to Billboard Magazine.
“He was a great singer,” Albright said. “That’s something a lot of people will always remember. He really could sing … even when he was young. We were all young back then, ya know?” Albright said. “You could see that from the very beginning.
“His voice got deeper, it got richer. I’m sure it was because of smokin' his whole life, but it added an authenticity to his voice.”
Lanagen’s distinctive baritone vocals and dark, poetic lyrics propelled the Screaming Trees to grunge stardom. His solo career included 12 albums, including his 1990 solo debut “The Winding Sheet” with appearances from Kurt Cobain and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, and numerous grunge figures appeared on subsequent releases “Whiskey for the Holy Ghost,” “Scraps at Midnight” and the collection of covers “I’ll Take Care of You.”
Lanegan was also known for his work with The Gutter Twins and Queens of the Stone Age.