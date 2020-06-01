Kittitas County is currently running a large ground and air search for Marcus Carroll, a Snohomish County firefighter, in the mountains southwest of Cle Elum, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
At about 7:38 p.m. Saturday, Kittitas County Sheriff's Office deputies received a report of an overdue hiker in the area of Peoh Point off Forest Service Road 3350, south of Cle Elum.
Marcus Carroll was hiking alone out to the viewpoint and was last heard from at around 5 p.m. His truck was recovered on the access road into the viewpoint. The search efforts are continuing in the area by air and ground and are being conducted by Kittitas County Search and Rescue and assisted by King County Search and Rescue and Kittitas County Fire District 7. Carroll was possibly wearing a navy hooded windbreaker with khaki pants.
Carroll is employed as a firefighter for Snohomish County Fire District 7 and North County Fire & EMS. Representatives from both agencies are on site and assisting with family support and the search efforts.
Forest Service Road 3350-114 (the access road into Peoh Point) is currently closed to the public for the search operations and the Sheriff's Office asks that people stay clear of the area. If you have any information about the case, please call Kittcom at (509) 925-8534.
Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers responded to questions concerning a connection between the missing hiker and the suspect of the manhunt.
"We do not believe there is any connection, our missing fire-fighter is on the south end of our county, the manhunt for our murder suspect is on the north end of the county.," Myers said. "We have no evidence our suspect has left our containment area. We will continue to put all of the resources available into both operations. Finding missing and potentially injured people is among our highest priorities. We appreciate the tremendous support from the Upper County and all of the fire/EMS Services."