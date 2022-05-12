The search for a new Cle Elum-Roslyn School District superintendent is down to three finalists.
The candidates will be interviewed in a public meeting May 16-18 from 6 to 6:45 p.m.
The three candidates are Kelly Kronbauer (May 16), John Belcher (May 17) and Dana Geaslen (May 18). The community is encouraged to not only attend the interviews on their respective dates but to send potential interview questions to the Board of Directors at communityrelations@cersd.org. All questions need to be sent before May 16.
Kronbauer is currently the Executive Director of Student Services and Operations at the Ellensburg School District. He has also had a variety of positions in the Lake Chelan School District, the Wenatchee and Richland school districts and was employed in the private sector as an automated business instructor. He has a business administration and education degree from Central Washington University. He received his School Administration degree and Superintendent Certification from Washington State University.
Belcher is the current principal of Mount Si High School in the Snoqualmie School District. He has worked as a science teacher and assistant principal at Northshore School District. He also spent time as a middle and high school principal. He earned his master’s and bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University in Science and Science Education, a School Administration degree from Seattle Pacific, and Superintendent Certificate from Washington State University.
Geaslen is the current Assistant Superintendent of Education Services in the Edmonds School District.
According to Sarah Day with the CERSD, Geaslen worked as “Director of Student Services, Teaching, Learning, and Assessment for the Camas School District, Director of Student Services and Elementary teacher for the Selah School District, special education coordinator and high school teacher for Enumclaw School District and high school teacher with the Bend La Pine School District in Bend Oregon. Mrs. Geaslen received her Bachelors in Health and Fitness and Special Education from Central Washington University, her master’s degree in Education Administration from the University of Phoenix, and her Superintendent Certification from Western Washington University.”