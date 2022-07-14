Festival pioneer board member Don Solberg has seen an act or two, heard more than one voice to remember over the course of 23 Jazz in the Valley festivals.
The festival, which has now rebranded itself to the Ellensburg Music Festival, will bring in one of the most distinctive voices in jazz for the 24th annual event with the sounds of Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame (2014) Greta Matassa.
“If you’ve never seen her, I would highly recommend seeing her in this environment,” he said. “Her range is spectacular, and she’ll really be something on the rooftop.”
The Greta Matassa Quartet will be the featured act on The Hotel Windrow rooftop at a music venue that made its festival debut last year with great success.
Matassa built a career in the Pacific Northwest one note at a time, winning wide acclaim. The readers of Earshot, the Seattle jazz magazine, voted her the best jazz vocalist in the Northwest eight times, including 2021.
Her 40-year career has been a whirlwind of opportunities and vocal achievements, taking her all the way to the pinnacle in 2014 when she was inducted into the Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame. Over the last 20 years she has established herself as one of the greatest jazz singers of her time.
Jim Wilke, the Seattle jazz maven and host of the syndicated “Jazz After Hours” radio program, can’t say enough about her versatility.
“She has a fearlessness in approaching material,” Wilke said on her website, “that makes her like an instrumentalist in a jam session.”
The Los Angeles Times calls “Matassa’s performance a marvel of virtuosity.”
Matassa has been a dominate fixture on Northwest stages for four decades and recent touring included sold out dates at New York’s Dizzy’s Club, and tours of Russia, Singapore, Hawaii, and Japan. She will add Ellensburg to that great list of worldwide venues.
Working with top jazz musicians in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, in 2016, Matassa was featured with bassist John Clayton’s group in a centennial tribute to Ella Fitzgerald.
“She’s one of the best jazz singers we have to boast about these days.” Clayton said on her website.
The award-winning, Hall of Fame Jazz vocalist has a new group these days, featuring pianist David Lee Joyner, bassist Clipper Anderson and Mark Ivester on drums.
The new group extends its talents to include all new material and arrangements with a contemporary jazz bent. Although the songs may be new, there are classics from the songbooks of George Shearing, Bill Evans, Chick Corea and Dave Brubeck.
She also lends her style to jazz interpretations of Stevie Wonder, Sting, Bonnie Raitt, Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny and Brazilian composers as well.
Matassa’s sixth recording for Origin is an assemblage of her band’s best material in recent years. “Portrait” was several years in the making and a documentation of the work she has developed on stage over countless performances, and dedicated to her late father James Goehle.
The Ellensburg Music Festival is renowned for its ability to bring in the best and brightest stars to shine in the historic downtown during its festival, and the Greta Matassa quartet is one not to be missed on the rooftop of The Hotel Windrow.