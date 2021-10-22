Seattle students virtually Zoom into space Alan Berner The Seattle Times Oct 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Eleventh-grader Naazneen Vemmerath Kulangara asks NASA astronaut Megan McArthur a question from the Museum of Flight. McArthur was aboard the International Space Station during a video hookup on Oct. 16. Alan Berner / The Seattle Times Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE — The students gathered at the Museum of Flight in Seattle were ready to ask Megan McArthur questions, via video link, about life as an astronaut. She was about as far away as Walla Walla — but in outer space.McArthur is a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station, moving above the Earth at more than 17,500 mph, orbiting every 90 minutes.Just before the video connection was made for the Saturday event, former astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, an astronaut from 2004 to 2014, spoke about life aboard the space station and was asked, of course, everyone’s favorite question: How do you go to the bathroom in space? The answer: There are spacesuit hookups and funnels and toilets. Nothing floats free.She was asked about the space station’s size, and replied that it was a surprise to her how large it was. It’s about the size of a soccer field, and the crew quarters — seven astronauts are currently at the station — are about the size of the interior of a Boeing 747 jumbo jet.Then from space came a question: “Dottie, can you read me?”“Loud and clear,” said Metcalf-Lindenburger.One by one, 10 students attending programs at the Museum of Flight’s Boeing Academy for STEM Learning asked McArthur questions.McArthur, an oceanographer and engineer, has flown a space shuttle mission and a SpaceX mission. She holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from UCLA and a Ph.D. in oceanography from the University of California, San Diego, and conducted research at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. “Out of … the colleges you’ve attended, which do you think has the best programs?” wondered student Laniyah Ezell.McArthur provided a diplomatic answer: Choose a school based on goals and aspirations.She said she always wanted to be an astronaut.“Are there any specifics that we should keep in mind if we are aspiring to be an astronaut?” high school junior Naazneen Vemmerath Kulangara asked.McArthur said she wasn’t always patient but had to learn to “be a patient person with [herself] and with the team.”She also told the students they can learn to do things they never knew they were capable of. McArthur learned to draw her own blood and others’ on board.She discussed space food, like a chicken salad wrap and a fruit salad — “quite a nice bistro lunch.” Metcalf-Lindenburger said that sounded like an improvement over her time in the space station.As McArthur spoke from a weightless environment and her hair rose up behind her, a few objects floated by — one looked like a stuffed toy, and the other was a small robot.But the biggest surprise that floated by was when two other astronauts photobombed the half-hour session. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Megan Mcarthur Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-lindenburger Spacesuit Astronautics Aerospace Engineering Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National GuardElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsWomen in Business: Choices, sacrifices involved in running a businessMENTAL WEALTH: James Donaldson arrives in Ellensburg to boost community physical, mental wellbeingCentral students lag in meeting vaccine requirement, majority of staff vaccinatedLetter: Survey is setting up government take over of propertyClymer family visits the John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter