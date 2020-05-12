The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce has cancelled its second annual Germanfest event scheduled for June 20, according to a news release from the chamber.
Chamber officials said he decision was made after discussions with Kittitas County Public Health officials in regard to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
The event, which features German food, beer and live authentic German-style entertainment, was paired with the Ellensburg Downtown Association’s Dachshunds on Parade to entice travelers to stay in Ellensburg all-day.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation and is exploring alternative options. If you have any questions, contact Director of Tourism and Events Madison Ford at madison@kittitascountychamber.comor or CEO Amy McGuffin at amy@kittitascountychamber.com.