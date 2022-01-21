A historic Roslyn building was leveled in a late-night explosion Thursday, putting both residents and first responders on edge after a similar explosion in Roslyn last week resulted in a fatality.
The explosion was first reported at approximately 10:30 Thursday night, with Roslyn Fire crews responding to the building located at the 100 block of Fifth Avenue. The building, referred to in a social media post by Roslyn Fire as the Big Roslyn Inn, was destroyed in the blast, which the department’s post said is suspected to be propane related.
The release from the department said the building was unoccupied at the time of the explosion and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Responding units extinguished a small fire, and damage to neighboring buildings was reported. The investigation into the cause has been handed off to the Kittitas County Fire Marshal.
“As a reminder there is a reason why the building code prohibits propane appliances in basements without appropriate mitigation,” the release said. “If you have a propane appliance in your basement, now would be a good time to consider having your propane company or professional heating company evaluate the situation.”
A DISTURBING TREND
Thursday’s explosion marks the third incident in the past three weeks in Roslyn and nearby area where propane or natural gas has been the primary suspect.
On January 6, fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at the former Cle Elum-Roslyn School District headquarters building located off Bullfrog Road. At the time of the incident, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said the working hypothesis was that a piece of ice or snow fell off the roof of the unoccupied structure, possibly impacting a gas line servicing the building. Although the fire experienced at least one flareup, no explosion was reported at that incident. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Exactly one week later, a massive early morning explosion and subsequent fire leveled a home in Roslyn, resulting in one fatality. Neighbors reported smelling a strong odor of natural gas prior to the explosion, which damaged surrounding homes. Multiple agencies responded to the incident but were unable to reach the resident who perished in the blaze.
Kittitas County Fire Marshal Ryan Mc Allister said the investigation into the cause of all three incidents is still ongoing.
“What I do want to stress is that the community be active in securing their propane tanks,” he said. “Not only their tanks, but also the lines and regulators that come off their tank and go into their house.”
Mc Allister said he’s become aware of multiple liquid propane-caused explosions all over the country, including multiple incidents in Idaho last week.
“We’ve seen some pretty unprecedented snow over the last couple of weeks,” he said. “Now it’s starting to melt and turn into ice, which puts a lot of weight and stress on these components.”
With the higher elevation and heavier snow load seen in Upper County, Mc Allister said the issue can be exacerbated under those conditions. Compounded with the relative age of the homes in the affected area and the age of many of the appliances in those homes, he said the combination of factors makes it especially important for residents to exercise vigilance.
In a Friday press release, Mc Allister outlined multiple actions he implores residents to take in protecting their structures, including keeping the path to their propane tank clear, allowing appliances to vent properly, clearing snow and ice from around their propane tank using a broom instead of a shovel, and shutting off the gas supply, evacuating, and calling 911 if gas odors are detected.
Although weather conditions have differed over the past few weeks in Upper and Lower County, Mc Allister said the actions that should be taken are the same for all residents.
“In both Upper and Lower County, there are similarities in the precautions that need to be taken,” he said.