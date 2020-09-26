Property owners in Kittitas County have until Monday, Nov. 2, to pay the second half of their 2020 property taxes, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Treasurer’s Office.
Because Oct. 31 falls on a weekend this year, 2020 property taxes are not considered delinquent until after Nov. 2. After that date, interest charges and penalties will be added to the tax bill. Interest on 2019 and prior tax year taxes continue to accrue interest.
To make paying taxes easier, the Kittitas County Treasurer provides several ways for property owners to pay their taxes quickly and conveniently.
n Online through your bank’s online services.
n Online through the TaxSifter website; http://taxsifter.co.kittitas.wa.us/Search/Results.aspx, or by calling Point and Pay directly at (866) 279-1721. Please note that a 2.49% credit/debit card fee or a $2 echeck fee will be charged for this service.
n By mail: Taxpayers should include their tax statement and write the property tax account number on their check or money order. Cash should not be sent through the mail.
n AutoPay: The deadline to sign up for ACH AutoPay for 2021 is March 15th (first half) and September 15th (second half). The form for this is available on our website at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/treasurer/payments.aspx. RCW 84.56.020(8) states that “during a state of emergency declared under RCW 43.06.010 (12), the county treasurer, on the treasurer’s own motion or at the request of any taxpayer affected by the emergency, may grant extensions of the due date of any such taxes as the treasurer deems proper.”
n In person at Treasurers office in the Kittitas County Courthouse, 205 W 5th Avenue, Suite 102, Ellensburg. Office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday.
n A drop box is located inside the Courthouse next to the Treasurer’s doorway.
n A mail slot is located on the outside of the Upper Kittitas County District Court building at 701 E. First St., Cle Elum. Because of restrictions related to COVID 19, the office will not be able to send staff to Upper County this fall. The plan is to resume this service in April of 2021.
For questions about missing tax statements or other tax payment information, contact the Kittitas County Treasurer’s office at 509-962-7535 or via email at treasurer@co.kittitas.wa.us.