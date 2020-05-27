Downtown Cle Elum is abuzz with improvement work, all of which will help First Street become more welcoming to pedestrians utilizing local businesses.
The second phase of the Cle Elum downtown revitalization project is in full swing, with construction crews pushing ahead to complete the project. Crews have recently completed stormwater system improvements in the corridor and are currently working on repairing sidewalks that needed to be removed to install the sewer infrastructure.
The project has been broken into three phases, the first of which was completed in November 2018. The first phase included improvements at the intersection of First Street and North Peoh Avenue, including new benches and garbage cans, curb extensions to improve pedestrian safety, a widened sidewalk and landscape improvements. The second phase stretches from North Peoh Avenue to Billings Avenue.
Cle Elum Public Works Director Mike Engelhart said work on phase two began in mid-March. He said the project, budgeted at approximately $4.5 million was originally slated to wrap up by June 15, but delays related to the pandemic have caused the date to be pushed back.
“We had a 14-day shutdown for the contractor to do a quarantine period for their crew,” he said. “It got extended by two weeks, but they’re currently moving right along and they’re almost ahead of schedule.”
Engelhart said crews will continue to focus on repaving crossings and sidewalks in the Billings Avenue intersection, as well as installing new landscaping as part of the phase. Although state Route 903 was detoured at the intersection of First Street for a day for repaving work, no more road closures are anticipated during this phase, although Engelhart said pedestrians will need to be mindful the ongoing construction work.
“It should basically be sidewalks and some shoulder closures just to accommodate concrete trucks when they start pouring concrete at Billings and that type of stuff,” he said. “As far as closures, we should not have any more.”
As they work on finishing up phase two, Engelhart said his best advice to residents who travel through the construction area is to remain alert.
“Realize there is heavy equipment and things moving around and that there are workers on the ground working close to the shoulder closures,” he said. “Be courteous, slow down and pay attention. We still have a lot of drivers that are driving through town at excessive rates of speed that are putting some of the construction workers at risk. Imagine if it was one of your family members standing out there working.”
Engelhart said the city is working on funding for phase three of the project, which will include further intersection, sidewalk, and landscape improvements throughout the corridor. Although the project was originally slated to begin this summer, he said the third phase is being pushed further out as funds are sought.
For those curious about how the third phase will look when completed, Engelhart said citizens should keep an eye on the north side of First Street between Billings and Oakes Avenues. He said that stretch will be a completed extension of what the third phase will look like.
“Everybody will have a visual taste of what the completed downtown revitalization project is going to look like,” he said. “We’re excited to see the completed project.”