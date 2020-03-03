The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) was notified that the test results for the second suspected case of COVID-19 in Kittitas County came back negative, according to a news release from the health department.
Additional information is pending for two people under investigation for COVID-19 in Kittitas County. KCPHD will provide notification as information regarding the two new cases becomes available.
KCPHD will continue to work with partners and the community to monitor COVID-19. The public can continue to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with the following:
• Wash hands often with soap and water. If that is not available, use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home while you are sick.
• Cover your cough.
“We want our residents to be as healthy as possible and use the tools that are available, which means we are encouraging everyone who has not received a flu vaccine to go and get vaccinated, immediately,” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “This time of year, we see lots of influenza-like illness and part of keeping everyone healthy and fighting an outbreak includes vaccinations."
KCPHD said they are ready for an increase in patients being tested.