Literary aficionados can look forward to one of the largest book sales in the area on Saturday.
Books of all shapes, sizes, and topics will be on sale at Hal Holmes Community Center at the Ellensburg Public Library Saturday, and the items on sale are not simply limited to literary treasures. DVDs, puzzles, and games will also be available at the event, held twice a year in spring and fall.
The event is organized, staffed, and hosted by the Friends of the Ellensburg Public Library and Hal Holmes Center, and every cent of the proceeds goes back to helping the library and its mission to serve the community. Library Director Josephine Camarillo said the nonprofit organization helps supplement program funding that cannot necessarily be covered by the library’s yearly operational budget.
“With the Friends’ support and funding, it really helps enhance services and programs here at the library,” she said. “They help us with things we need in the library, as well as things for our staff as well.”
ANYWHERE HELP IS NEEDED
Over the years, the organization has helped fund a slew of items needed by the library, ranging from a refrigerator and couch for library staff to tables, chairs, and a projection unit for the Hal Holmes Community Center. A major focus for the organization is funding the youth summer reading program, as well as other programs including the ESL program.
“They’ve purchased many books and materials for the library to help supplement our regular budget,” Camarillo said of the organization’s efforts over the years. “
Camarillo said the organization meets once a month and is in constant planning mode when it comes to upcoming events, saying they plan the annual book sales a year in advance.
“It’s such a big process to get everything organized,” she said. “They are working constantly. It is a group of wonderful people that work to better the library and Hal Holmes. They really help enhance what we have here.”
The lion’s share of the funds raised by the organization comes from its book sales. Smaller sales are held twice a month in the library basement, but the major push comes with the fall and spring sales in Hal Holmes. Organization Treasurer Nancy Wieking said the fall and spring sales have been going on since at least 2008, saying the organization’s book sales have been held since the 1980s in some format or another.
“They are our big moneymaker,” she said of the two large sales. “It’s easier for people to come in and look, instead of going downstairs.”
BACK AFTER COVID
After canceling multiple events due to the pandemic, the organization held its first large sale since 2019 last October, and Wieking said they are geared up to have a fantastic collection of offerings for Saturday. The fall event hosted approximately 120 boxes of books, and the spring sale is close to being on target for approximately 100 boxes worth of treasures.
Along with volunteers from the organization, the Central Washington University women’s rugby team will be helping carry boxes up from the basement this year, help Wieking said is crucial to getting the books ready for the sale.
“It’s really great to have their muscle,” she said. “They helped out last October, and they’re coming back for this year.”
In keeping with the tradition of tying into other community events, Wieking said the sale is scheduled to coordinate with the first day of the Ellensburg Farmers Market, and she said she hopes that people will take time to visit both as they are out making the rounds Saturday.
“It’s a complete community event,” she said. “People love to get books. When most hardbacks at the sale are a dollar and most paperbacks are 50 cents, it is a really good deal especially when many new hardbacks are something like $27 now.”
For those looking to thin out their literary collections to benefit a good cause, Wieking said the library is always collecting donations for the sales, and books can be dropped off at the library’s circulation desk. Those interested in becoming a part of the Friends can find more information at the library.
With the wide variety of missions the library provides to the community, Wieking said it is heartwarming to see the community turn out at each sale to help support what she sees as a crucial part of Ellensburg’s social fabric.
“It’s a fun event for everybody,” she said. “It is fun to go look and get good bargains. We as volunteers have a good time, and I think the people that come will have a good time as well.”