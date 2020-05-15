Local government representatives are feeling the effects of the economic crunch placed on the region by the state’s stay-at-home order, and they want their constituents to know that it is time to get moving on opening for business again.
Sen. Judy Warnick (R), 13th district representative is one of those people. In an interview with the Daily Record, Warnick shared her thoughts on the path ahead for communities in Central Washington.
“We are working very hard to get Washington back working again, but we want to do it safely,” Warnick said. “We have put out a plan to do that, because it’s not just about our physical health. Our economic health is hitting us hard.”
Warnick said recent revenue forecasts at the state level are grim as combined result of spending to defend against the pandemic and lost business revenues.
“We’re going to be hurting,” she said.
After being elected to her position, Warnick said her first legislative sessions occurred during the Great Recession. As the financial toll of the pandemic begins to materialize, she said she never expected to see an economic impact occur faster and harder than her first legislative experience.
“Our revenue forecaster said we could be down 35, 40, 50% of projection, which puts a lot of pressure on our budget,” she said.
Warnick acknowledged the state was receiving some federal help, which she said was greatly appreciated, but she said the day-to-day business of covering unemployment benefits and getting businesses back on their feet will fall largely on the state.
Warnick, whose district covers Kittitas, Grant, Lincoln and a sliver of Yakima County said she wants just as much as anyone to see the epidemic curve continue to flatten, but she said she feels that most of the counties east of the Cascades are practicing the necessary steps to ensure safe public gatherings and business operations.
“We feel like we could be trusted to do more,” she said. “The governor has asked us to trust him, now we would like him to trust us to do the right thing to help get us back with our physical health but our economic health.”
GIVE BUSINESSES A CHANCE
When it comes to business operations, Warnick said she feels that small businesses should have the chance to prove they can operate with the same safety precautions that allow large box retailers to continue to operate under the state’s order.
“That’s where we’re hearing the most from, is that people want to go back to work,” she said. “We understand that there may be a smaller reopening for our restaurant establishments, but I saw where restaurants in some states are solving distancing problems by using shower curtains. I don’t know if that’s going to work, but shower curtains in between tables. I’ve seen hairdressers use shower curtains in between stations, so why we couldn’t allow our creative business folks to do that same thing in Washington is a question we’d like to ask the governor.”
Although Warnick said legislators receive regular updates from Gov. Inslee, she said is frustrating that she and her counterparts are not allowed to ask questions about issues that pertain to their districts.
“We should all be in this together,” she said. “Not only our constituents, they’ve got great ideas, our businesses out in these rural areas, but our legislators should be able to weigh in more on what we would like to see and do with the state and the economy of the state.”
One concept that hit close to home is her constituents’ ability to gather and worship, as she said this is a very important component in many of their lives. She said the concept of holding church services while people sit in their cars for the sermon isn’t feasible in the summer weather.
“People want to go to church,” she said. “Church services and peoples faith are very important to them at a time like this, and to be told it’s OK to go to Costco or Walmart but it’s not OK to spend time in a church even though there has been discussion about social distancing in pews, that’s not being considered.”
As her constituents seek answers to what happens next in their communities, Warnick said she will keep seeking a response at the state level to those questions.
“It just feels like the people that are out here that are living through this shutdown are not being listened to,” she said. “I do want people to be healthy. I want them to be responsible, I want them to take care of their neighbors that are less fortunate as far as their health. We’ve got to be able do this and open in a uniform manner, knowing why some things are being opened and others aren’t.”