Members of the Vintage Motorcycle Enthusiasts and a group with the Pacific Northwest Museum of Motorcycling pay tribute to Frank Sagar and Clifford Amsbury at Holy Cross Cemetery Saturday afternoon.
The route involved miles of dirt surface, winding through the forests between here and the coast. The Sunset Highway follows the same basic route as I-90, but it was a much cruder road 93 years ago.
This particular journey had its moments. The old road is paved to the crest of Snoqualmie Pass, but the frontage road past the ski area to the bottom of the hill is dirt, baren, puddled with standing water from recent rainstorms.
It was there they split into two groups — road and dirt riders. The dirt riders went most of the way into Easton and met the pavement riders in the old town main street.
As members of the Vintage Motorcycle Enthusiasts and a group with the Pacific Northwest Museum of Motorcycling rolled into Holy Cross Cemetery on Dry Creek Road on Saturday, it was quite a tribute to commemorate Cliff Amsbury and Frank Sagar.
“It was a good day. We placed the headstone for Frank here in 2019, but the COVID kind of disrupted our plans. We’re glad to finally be able to get the final headstone for Clifford,” said Pacific Northwest Museum of Motorcycling curator Thomas Samuelsen, whose group was responsible for the headstones and a glimpse into the lives of two men and their story.
“We’re calling today Serum Run II – Stone to Stone. We reenacted the ride one more time to commemorate Clifford’s ride and reunite the two one more time. We still have some regulations to follow, but we’ll place Clifford’s headstone at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Seattle as soon as we can. So, the stone will go back over the hill with us today.”
Amsbury and Sagar’s story is connected like the old-time mountain route winding through the Cascades. Sagar was injured in a mining accident in Liberty in 1929 and Amsbury, a 24-year-old motorcycle courier from Seattle, made the ride to Ellensburg carrying a serum believed to save Sagar’s life.
It was an epic effort and a story worth remembering, worth paying tribute. Both men were eventually buried in local cemeteries without headstones or fanfare.
Sagar is at Holy Cross Cemetery and Amsbury’s final resting place is at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Seattle.
Through the efforts of the Vintage Motorcycle Enthusiasts, now in its 40th year, and the Pacific Northwest Museum of Motorcycling, Amsbury and Sagar have headstones to remember one man’s ride to save the life of another.