Michelle Reyes is the first person in her family to graduate college, and she did so at Central Washington University. She will be walking with the graduating class of 2022 this weekend, and her family will be in attendance cheering her on.
Family is a big part of Reyes’ life, her mom worked three jobs to support the family, and her father passed away when she was young. Her mother and aunt were sent to the hospital last spring after being in a car crash with a drunk driver. Reyes said she wanted to stay home in Tacoma to take care of her mother, but her mom told her to stay in school and finish earning her degree.
“My mom has always been my superhero, and she told me ‘no, you are not going to stop going to school just because of my situation,’” Reyes said.
Both her mom and aunt are recovering, and plan on being in attendance for the graduation. Her mom will even be arriving the day before because she wants to be the first one in town.
“It just goes to show that when you have a good support system and when you believe in yourself and you have people behind you who believe you can do it… it is so crazy how much you can accomplish,” Reyes said.
Reyes earned a bachelor of arts in broadcast journalism and plans to become a news reporter for Spanish TV. She chose this career because she wants to make an impact on the world, and not spend all her time in an office.
She came to college not knowing what she wanted to study, she only knew she wanted to earn the skills that would provide her with a stable life. She grew up with very little stability, attending 13 different schools during her public education.
“When you come from such a strict Mexican household, having to fend for yourself, having your name on a paper, a legal paper, is a lot. It speaks volumes when you come from an immigrant family,” Reyes said. “For me that is kinda like the inspiration behind having a career, having an education that is attached to my name and my last family’s name.”
It wasn’t until her freshman year of college, when she took her first communication class, that she knew this is what she wanted to do. Reyes said she was inspired by CWU professor Terri Reddout, who she said made the class fun but also professional. It was here that Reyes learned just how impactful the career could be.
“I have always been an entertainer. I like recording, I like making videos and I like capturing moments in memories but also if I can do that in a way where it can be inspirational for other people in a specific community, I think that’s great,” she said.
Reyes being the first in her family to graduate is not just a success for herself, but an inspiration to her family. She said her younger brother plans on attending college when he graduates high school and her much younger niece looks up to her and is already looking forward to when she gets to go to college.
“My niece always cries when I have to come back to Central because she wants to come with me. When I come home she has drawings for me with the school in the background,” Reyes said. “Being a student that is graduating from college is like that, it is such a big accomplishment for me and it means a lot.”