weather

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Weather forecasts for the next week are calling for triple-digit temperatures, reaching for 108 on Thursday and 107 degrees on Friday.

Luckily there are several cooling center options around town that offer a cool place with air conditioning and ways to beat the heat.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com