...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 115.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather forecasts for the next week are calling for triple-digit temperatures, reaching for 108 on Thursday and 107 degrees on Friday.
Luckily there are several cooling center options around town that offer a cool place with air conditioning and ways to beat the heat.
Hal Holmes and the Ellensburg Public Library are opening doors to individuals and families alike to come and get out of the heat, use the internet, watch movies and play games.
“We have families that come in because a lot of people don’t have air conditioning. I don’t have air conditioning, but luckily, I work in a place that does and we’re opening that up to people in need,” library director Josephine Camarillo said.
“We have free WIFI and people can bring their device. Hal Holmes is a nice cool place for people to be and come and enjoy our air conditioning. There’s games or movies available. In the library, we have magazines people can look at or computer stations. Even if you have your own work and you just need a space where it’s cool.”
Hal Holmes Cooling Center, 209 N. Ruby St.
Free Wi-Fi and puzzles
Tuesday: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 1-7 p.m.
Thursday: 1-7 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Ellensburg Public Library, 209 N. Ruby St.
Monday-Friday 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Adult Activity Center, 506 S. Pine St.
Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Friday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Movies, puzzles, games and water! Open to adults age 50-plus