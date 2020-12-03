It’s been a crazy year for business with closures, restrictions, social distancing and other COVID-19 safety regulations. But local retailers are reporting very successful Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales over the weekend.
Furniture stores and clothing merchants are reporting record sales for the weekend. A local floral shop manager said sales were up 25 percent from last year on Black Friday.
Despite challenges, Plaid Friday, as it were in Ellensburg, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday gave local retailers a little boost in confidence as the world moves into the first real retail holiday of the pandemic.
“We don’t have any hard numbers, but in checking with the downtown merchants they were all smiles,” said Ellensburg Downtown Association interim director Tripp Muldrow said. “I went around to six businesses and (public relations coordinator) Taylor (Villwock) hit six more and from what we heard, it was a very successful weekend.”
Black Friday is an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day. The day after Thanksgiving has been regarded as the beginning of the United States Christmas shopping season since 1952. Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday give a boost to the little guys.
In February, Fitterer’s Furniture, 114 W. Fourth Ave., will be 125 years old. Despite closures of restaurants and taverns in the downtown district effecting foot traffic, owner Brad Fitterer said the longtime furniture store that started with his great-grandfather and great-uncle held its own.
“We were very busy. We had some Black Friday specials that people were obviously taking advantage of,” Fitterer said. “Some of the items we had on sale, such as mattresses, have been very difficult to get in since the original shutdowns because the mattress companies have been shut down, too.
“So, there has been a high demand for certain things. We were busy from 8:30 in the morning to 5:30 that night both days.”
Erin Cone at Evolve Clothing & Jewelry, 321 N. Pearl St., reported record sales over the weekend. The business has a high number of regular customers, Cone said, as well as walk-in foot traffic.
“It was great, we actually broke sales records on Saturday for last year and previous years,” she said. “We had a big turnout and did really good. We had 56 orders on Saturday, which amounted to about $3,000.
“We were all worried last month, but really raised our spirits and gives the business a little more hope for the rest of the year.”
Mike and Dottie Rogers have been running Ellensburg Floral & Gifts, 120 E. Fourth Ave., for years. The shop will continue to help decorate The Hotel Windrow again this holiday season manager Aubrey Smith said, but it doesn’t hurt that the floral and gift shop had a great weekend to go along with it.
“It was a fantastic weekend for us. It was very, very successful,” Smith said, “The people from Ellensburg did a really good job rallying around their community stores and taking good care of small businesses like they have for years, and we are very thankful.
“This is actually our 25th anniversary since Mike and Dottie bought the business. I don’t have exact numbers, but I will say we are up 25 percent from last year on Black Friday.”
Said employee Rachel England, “It was an amazing Black Friday. It started out a little slow, but really picked up,” she said. “We are so grateful for the customers and the people that support us through this pandemic.”
Retailers have had to re-invent themselves as how they do business with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic back on March. They have seen an ongoing change in safety guidelines, protocols and numbers of people allowed in the establishment at any given time. But Ellensburg merchants have risen to the occasion and continue to serve the community.
“We’ve been impacted in a way that we’ve had to change how we do businesses,” Smith said. “We’ve got our stickers throughout the store for social distancing. Our maximum occupancy is lower than it usually is, but we have a fairly large store and that hasn’t been an issue.
“We have been trying all sorts of things. But to be honest, all the way around it’s been a great fall for sales. We did close at the beginning of the pandemic. Then we opened back up with pick-up and delivery only. We did curbside through Mother’s Day. When we were able to allow people back in the story, it’s been awesome.”
Fitterer’s main struggle was not so much on the customer side as it was meeting demand through the supply chain, Brad Fitterer said.
“We had a virtual meeting with the county commissioners last week. With our business became difficult moving merchandise from the Carolinas or Texas,” he said. “In the state of Washington, we have difficulties with the lack of truck drivers.
“Truck drivers were at a premium prior to the COVID-19. I have heard that 25% of the truckers are not currently on the road. There is a slow down in production, combined with ramped up demand, it’s been a logistical nightmare getting the merchandise. A lot of different retailers from appliance to home decor to automobile are all experiencing the same challenges.”
There is no easy way to do business during the pandemic, but local retailers received a welcome boost of sales over the Black Friday, Small Business Saturday as they head into the holiday season.