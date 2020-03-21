Fox News reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus in the U.S. has surpassed 9,300 with 130 deaths. Projected government expenditures, according to the report, could be as high as $1 trillion — including proposed checks paid directly to the public.
As the world hunkers down with social distancing and public facility closures, there has been much focus on celebrities, such as Tom Hanks, and pro athletes, like Kevin Durant, contracting the virus.
Now that Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida’s 25th congressional district became the first member of the U.S. Congress confirmed with COVID-19 and Democratic congressman Ben McAdams from Utah became the second lawmaker join the rising numbers contracting the coronavirus, it seems no one is immune.
Outside the celebrity spotlight, though, almost 200,000 people counted as homeless in the United States, the population is considered extremely vulnerable, remains on the front lines in anonymity.
SMALLER NUMBERS
Kittitas County does not have the numbers of homeless that metropolitan areas across the state, but local agencies are keeping tabs on one of the most vulnerable demographics during the COVID-19 pandemic. Long-time Cold Weather Shelter volunteer Pastor Don Green didn’t have specific numbers just yet, having just shut down the 94-day operation on Tuesday. But he said the number of clients that used the Cold Weather Shelter in 2019-20 was slightly down from a year ago.
An estimated 10 to 15 people per night used the program, which consisted of local churches and the Oddfellows Hall, from mid-November to mid-March, which rounds out to an estimated 332 residents housed during that time frame. Pastor Green said there was not one case of the coronavirus confirmed among the people using the Cold Weather Shelter.
“We wrapped up our program on Tuesday, so we didn’t have people staying in close quarters when this (social distancing) all started,” Green said. “But that last day, we did have 23 people stay the night, which was our largest of the season.”
“Up until recently, they had places to go like the shelter at night or the library or Fred Meyer or Starbucks to stay warm during the day. In the last week they have closed a lot of facilities, so I’m not sure what they were doing.”
Despite close-quarter sleeping and a tendency to congregate, Green said the at-risk community remained relatively healthy or at least COVID-19 free.
“I would have heard if there were a positive test without a doubt, but there wasn’t,” he said. “I haven’t heard, even with them, if they had an issue with (COVID-19). You would think they would be an at-risk population, but it might be there hasn’t been anybody test positive because they are outdoors enough and not in confined spaces.
“Most of the time when (homeless) get ill, they just go to the emergency room to get taken care of. They never pay a bill because they don’t have insurance.”
HOMELESS CAMP CLEANUP
Prior to the government’s request for Washington state citizens distance themselves from public gatherings or city and county governments closing facilities for health concerns, a local group of volunteers pitched in to remove an estimated 1,700 pounds of trash from abandoned homeless camps around town.
On a rainy day on March 7, some 17 volunteers from HopeSource, Four Square Church and others got together to make a contribution to make the world a better place.
“The effort was organized by Acy Seward, who contacted Waste Management to come in and take away the trash for free, and organized all of it,” said Ginny Blackson with HopeSource. “It was a wonderful community collaboration. Waste Management provided garbage bags and the way to dump the trash. HopeSource provided morning coffee and doughnuts. Four Square Church provided lunch afterwards.
“Public Health came and trained several volunteers on how to properly dispose of any needles found. One of the camps had a lot of syringes and the health department gave us one of those red boxes. We didn’t find anything other illegal or firearms. It was a great thing to be able to come together like that.”
The homeless camps were located in the wooded area behind BiMart. There was also a camp behind Circle K and Starbucks, and another one across the railroad tracks near the Fred Meyer gas station.
“We cleaned up those places,” Blackson said. “I was really pleased with both the volunteers and the organizations joining hands for a community collaboration.”
Blackson said there are future plans to continue the work over the summer at several other sites in the community. Anybody or group wishing to get involved can contact HopeSource at (509) 925-1448.