Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers announced his candidacy to fill the remainder of former Sheriff Gene Dana’s unexpired term, according to a news release.
Myers, Dana’s long-time undersheriff, was appointed by the Board of County Commissioners in October to take over for his former boss.
“I’m looking forward to continuing the good work our office is doing to serve the people of Kittitas County,” Myers said. “Leading this agency, in this community, is extremely rewarding. Having spent my entire law enforcement career in the Sheriff’s Office makes this transition smooth and seamless — and extra special.”
Since taking over as sheriff, Myers has implemented a new business model that has streamlined the agency’s operations in order to improve productivity. In addition, he is moving ahead with plans to move search and rescue operations to the Upper County and eventually establish a west precinct in Cle Elum. The search and rescue move will decrease response times with the vast majority of incidents occurring in Upper County.
Former Sheriff Gene Dana, who is also serving as Myers’ campaign chairman, said, “I enthusiastically endorse Clay. He has been loyal and dedicated to the department for the last 35 years and I am confident that he will continue to carry out the mission of the Sheriff’s Office, exceeding the expectations of the citizens we serve.”
Myers is a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the 2nd Ranger Battalion at Fort Lewis before being honorably discharged in 1985 with the rank of sergeant. That same year he joined the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer and then shortly to a patrol deputy. In 2004, after working through the ranks, Sheriff Dana promoted Myers to undersheriff.
Myers has been a member of the Ellensburg Morning Rotary Club for the past seven years and is part of the CWU Law & Justice Advisory Board. He is a former president of the Kittitas County Fair Board and currently serves as Director of Security, serves as the Director of Security and Seating on the Ellensburg Rodeo Board, and participates on various committees of the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs (WASPC).
He has been married to Debbie Myers, an Ellensburg native, for 32 years. They have three daughters: Jessica Zentner, a Central Washington University graduate and Army captain; Lacey Myers, a CWU graduate and Army Reserve lieutenant; and Jayme Myers, a CWU senior and the 2019 Cle Elum Rodeo Queen.
For more information on the campaign go to ClayMyers.org.