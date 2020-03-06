The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged child assault on Thursday afternoon, in or near the parking lot at Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary School, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Shortly after students were released from the elementary school, parents of a 9-year-old student called 911 to report that an unknown adult male had grabbed their child by the arm as the child was walking away from the school toward state Route 903 heading east. The child said they punched and pulled free from the grip of the strange man on their arm and ran to a known, safe location.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify a suspect matching the following description: a Caucasian male, about 6 feet tall with medium build and some facial hair, wearing a black hoodie, black backpack and blue jeans.
It is believed the incident occurred near the east end of the elementary school parking lot between 2:56 p.m. and 3:01 p.m. This is a busy time at the school and many parents and others were there to pick kids up. The Sheriff’s Office believes it is likely that someone saw the suspect in the area.
If you have any information, contact Kittcom at 509-925-8534.