The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office cracked down on distracted driving over the weekend, issuing 84 citations in two days. Chris Whitsett, inspector with the sheriff’s office said the increased focus on distracted driving was an “emphasis patrol,” which was funded by the state.
According to Whitsett, the state occasionally funds these “emphasis patrols,” encouraging a temporary crackdown on a specific type of infraction, the most common being driving under the influence. On Friday Apr. 8 and Monday Apr. 11, the focus was clearly on distracted driving in the Ellensburg area.
“A lot of people use their cell phones when they are driving,” Whitsett said. “It is a challenge, because you, I and everyone who is doing it knows that it is profoundly unsafe, but we haven’t made the cultural shift to where we actually treat it like it is dangerous, in the way that we have with DUIs.”
The “emphasis patrols” are encouraged by the state, but are by no means a requirement for law enforcement agencies. Following the patrol is available to all agencies in the state, but not all agencies take part. The Kittitas Sheriff’s Office has enough officers and a traffic coordinator, so there was no reason for them not to take advantage of the patrol.
“These are opportunities for deputies and officers of other local law enforcement agencies to take on extra patrol shifts, overtime shifts, that are paid for by the state to focus on a specific issue,” Whitsett said.
Even with the patrol in effect, Whitsett said the officers acted in a way they deemed fair. The current law, RCW 46.61.672, states so much as holding an electronic device while driving counts as being distracted. Distracted driving is not limited to electronic devices. Any time of distraction, such as grooming, smoking, eating or reading is also prohibited if it distracts the driver. The only exception is a brief window where people can push a button to activate a hands free device, or if they are using their device to contact emergency services. However, Whitsett said they focused mainly on the use of personal devices, and officers were taking in the “totality of the circumstances.”
“We are not out to pile up tickets, that is not the philosophy of the sheriff’s office, but we are interested in promoting public safety. That is why we are glad to do these emphasis patrols that are focused on public safety issues,” Whitsett said.
The penalty for distracted driving is a $136 fine for a first offense, that goes up nearly double for a second offense. Any other distracted driving offense is a $99 fine. People should also remember that distracted driving offenses are reported to insurance companies.
“We see people doing all kinds of things,” Whitsett said. “These amazing miracle devices in our pockets, have all these different functions and all these amazing things they can do for us, but practically none of them ought to be done when we are driving.”