Sheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyed By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Author email Dec 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The bridge over the Yakima River serving the Elk Meadows community was completely destroyed in Monday’s accident. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save County crews are continuing their work to help residents of the Elk Meadows community near Cle Elum restore basic access and services to their homes after their sole access route was destroyed in a vehicle collision Monday.According to a Tuesday press release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the damaged access point over the Yakima River will remain impassible for an undetermined period. The release said the KCSO identified 11 people who chose to stay Monday night in the affected neighborhood.“One family and one delivery driver, who took a wrong turn and happened to be in the neighborhood when the bridge collapsed, have been evacuated,” Tuesday’s release said. “Evacuations and emergency service are being conducted by an alternate backcountry route to the area utilizing UTV’s and ATV’s from the KCSO and local fire districts.” On Tuesday, the release said equipment operators worked to remove portions of the damaged bridge from the river, along with removing the submerged truck. To do this work, the release said crews had to disconnect the electrical service which also ran along the destroyed bridge.“The Elk Meadows community is working with numerous agencies to restore water service across the river as soon as possible, and it is hoped that a footbridge across the Yakima might be in place within days,” the release said. “The community is exploring options for temporary and longer-term restoration of vehicle access across the privately owned bridge.”KCSO Inspector Chris Whitsett said work being done Wednesday included attaining permission from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for a contractor to move an excavator across the Yakima River to the community.“They needed to do that in order to work on erecting a new waterline across the river,” he said. “We’ve been looking at the possibility of getting that excavator through the backcountry route we’ve been using with our ATV’s and UTV’s, but it was complex and stood the risk of damaging people’s property. In the end, Fish and Wildlife gave the contractor permission to cross the river with the excavator. They did and have made progress on dismantling the old bridge.” As soon as the old bridge is removed, Whitsett said the contractor can hopefully get rails installed at the old crossing with decking for foot traffic, as well as reestablishing a water connection to the community.“That’s the project ahead in the immediate days,” he said.As of Wednesday, Whitsett said the community is down to three residents who have elected to stay for the time being. Although the Red Cross and HopeSource are integral resources for the evacuated residents, Whitsett said the residents are mainly relying on help from friends and family while the situation gets sorted out.“That’s what is ideal,” he said. “A resource like HopeSource or the Red Cross are meant to be utilized as short-term first aid responses. They helped us with that, but we’ve learned the solution to this situation is going to take a while, restoring vehicle access to those properties.”Although the final liability and construction solution to the issue lies on the homeowners’ association, as the bridge is privately-owned, Whitsett said the county will remain on scene to help any remaining residents who choose to evacuate, as well as help contractors with workplace safety issues. He said anyone who wants to help the affected residents can do so by contacting either HopeSource and/or the local Red Cross chapter.“Our first response in a situation like this is to ensure the safety of the people impacted,” he said. “The driver was a bit bruised and cold, but he was resilient and taken care of. Our next priority on day one was ensuring the safety of the residents affected, and we worked quickly to make sure we had a way to get to those people and help them get out if and when they needed it. As this is a private bridge over a private road, the people who are going to have to solve this problem in the long haul are the homeowners. What we're doing now with our presence is supporting their efforts. We will retain our presence up there to respond to any emergency needs, as long as there is anybody on that side of the river." 