With local businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding ways to help each other out is a no-brainer.
Dan Rossow from Shirtworks on University Way is doing just that with his company’s “Here For Good” apparel campaign, which is pretty much the definition of mutually beneficial.
Shirtworks is printing and selling custom T-shirts for 34 different local businesses in Kittitas County, each for $20. When a shirt is ordered, half of the sale goes directly back to the business it represents.
“It’s pretty neat,” said Tami Walton of Mountain High Sports. “It’s amazing that he was able to come up with this great idea and share it with everybody downtown, and I think it kinds of brings us all together.”
At the start of the stay-at-home order, Rossow and his employees came up with the idea for the “Kittitas County Strong” apparel, which had a similar idea. When a piece of clothing was ordered, the customer could write in a specific local business they wanted $10 donated back to.
“I ended up writing checks to 80 different businesses that were supported in the county,” Rossow said. “Then there was so much demand after that to continue to do the ‘Kittitas County Strong’ shirts, we set it up with a little twist to where all of the proceeds went to the Ellensburg Downtown Association.”
That campaign ran for a time, and resulted in a $1,500 donation to the EDA.
That led to the current “Here For Good” T-shirts, which have been selling like hotcakes. As of Thursday, the website said it raised $13,080, half of which goes back to the businesses.
“We’re doing something similar in Selah and Cle Elum right now and through this whole process we have donated approximately about $25,000 back to these communities through the online T-shirt sales program,” Rossow said. “So it’s been a really overwhelming great story here to see it happen and unfold for us and keep us going at the same time too.”
DESIGN PROCESS
Any licensed Kittitas County business can request to be a part of the program, with no cost or risk to them. After they help choose the design and color, Rossow said they’re only responsibility is to promote the apparel and link to the site, which in turn helps promote all the participating businesses.
Rossow said there are only a couple of guidelines while designing the shirts. The shirts are front-print only and can use just a one-color design, which makes it easier for Shirtworks to manage the large catalog.
“It’s been great,” he said. “We just throw it out to them — you can do whatever you like. Some are doing just straight logos, some are trying to come up with ideas that fit the situation, it’s unique to each business owner how they approach it.”
Mountain High Sports decided to have a little fun with their slogan, “Social distancing long before it was cool.”
“It was just something we came up with and we thought it was fun,” Walton said.
The current deadline to order shirts is May 19, but with the way things are going, Rossow doesn’t think this will be the end.
“I would say it’s very safe to say we’re going to keep going beyond that and create a new deadline,” Rossow said. “It’s really starting to get traction and get going. A lot of people get on (the website) thinking they’re going to order one business and see two or three others that they like. We’re getting a real mix of people supporting multiple businesses on their orders.”