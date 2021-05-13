Shooters looking to practice their skills will need to begin adhering to seasonal rules at a popular target shooting area starting this week.
Summer target shooting rules go into effect on the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW)-managed Wenas Wildlife Area this week to reduce the risk of wildfires, according to a press release from the department. Restrictions run from May 15 through Sept. 30, including at the new shooting range at Sheep Company Road.
Because target shooting has caused previous wildfires on the Wenas, the release said the department has restricted target shooting every summer since 2012.
“Those fires have damaged wildlife habitat and neighboring private land and created public safety concerns,” the release said. “With the particularly dry spring this year, shooters must be extra careful.”
Starting May 15, target shooting will be limited to between sunrise and 10 a.m., when the risk of starting a wildfire is reduced. As of June 1, the release said steel targets will not be allowed through the end of September. Exploding targets, tracer, or incendiary ammunition are never allowed.
“With the very dry spring and temperatures starting to go up, we want to avoid sparking a fire,” Wenas Wildlife Area Manager Jody Taylor said in the release. “These restrictions help protect public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, and the entire community.”
Public notice of the limited hours will be posted at all entry points of the Wenas and at target shooting sites on the wildlife area, which covers over 105,000 acres between Ellensburg and Yakima. The release said visitors can experience a variety of recreation opportunities, including big game hunting, hiking, and the upper Wenas Valley is considered an important area for birds by the Audubon Society.
Much of the wildlife area is shrub-steppe, a type of habitat the release said has been reduced to 20% of its original range in Washington and was significantly impacted by wildfires last year. State land managers ask that all visitors to any wildlife area check local fire danger information and take precautions to avoid igniting a wildfire.
According to the release, the WDFW enacted other new statewide shooting rules in January 2021 that shooters should also familiarize themselves with before visiting alternate target shooting locations.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish, wildlife, and recreational and commercial opportunities.