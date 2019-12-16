Local first responders gave back to the community through a shopping spree with local elementary school students at the annual “Shop with a Cop.”
Children were able to shop for the event with money provided through donations from the community. The money was divided amongst the children, so that each child received $100 for the shopping spree.
School principals, teachers and counselors from across Kittitas County chose “children in need” to participate in the event. These children got to meet local first responders such as the Ellensburg Police, CWU Police, Kittitas County Sheriffs and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue.
The day started with a breakfast in the fire station garage, next to the emergency response vehicles. During the breakfast, Ellensburg Police Officer Cameron Clasen pulled the children’s names out of a firefighter’s helmet. Brand-new bicycles were set up near the breakfast tables, and when a child’s name was drawn from the helmet, they would get to pick out a bicycle.
This was the first time the event was coordinated by Clasen, although he volunteered to help for the program a couple of times before. The program has been a part of the community for the last 17 years.
“It is a positive interaction with the children, they just love doing it, the kids get to come over here and shop,” Clasen said. “The community members really came out and donated so that these kids could actually have this opportunity.”
After breakfast, and all the kids had picked out a bike, the children received a police and firetruck escort to the Bi-Mart just down the street. Once there, the shopping spree began.
Kids were partnered with a first responder, and lead them around the store picking out presents for themselves and their families. 10 -year-old Elena had picked out presents for everyone in here family, including a chew toy for her dog. Meanwhile, 6-year-old Mosea had picked out a couple of toys including an RC car and a stuffed animal. He said that he was planning to ask Santa for Paw Patrol toys.
State Patrol Public Information Officer J.P. Bryant said that every first responder that was helping had volunteered their Saturday morning for the event.
“We like to help out and put smiles on kids’ faces,” Bryant said.
After shopping, the children got to have their pictures taken with the real Santa Claus. He was sitting behind the register, so that everyone could come up to him, get their picture taken, and tell him what they wanted for Christmas. Beau age 9, said that he was going to ask Santa for a pogo stick.
Bi-Mart Manager Heather Hosak said that they look forward to this day all year long. “It really helps build the holiday spirit.”