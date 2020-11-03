The day is set aside to honor military veterans from every generation. Over the course of history, it has been marked with parades or gatherings or church services. The American flag is hung at half-mast to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
From the grip of war, the country set aside a day, Nov. 11, to recognize its warriors who have defended freedom. In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I.
After the conflicts that followed, World War II and the Korean War, the day became simply known as Veterans Day, where the country says thanks to military personnel who served the United States in all wars, particularly living veterans.
Local veteran Rob Rapose of Rapose Enterprises LLC served in 1/37 Armor, 3rd Infantry Division as crewman on the Abrams tanker in Germany on the Czech border during Desert Storm and the end of the Cold War.
He understands the need to recognize veterans of foreign wars, but his idea during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is to recognize living military veterans from World War II through the Vietnam era (1942 to 1975), while these fighting men and women are still with us.
“My wife (Brenda) and I wanted to do something to bring the community together because of the political division that doesn't fit a historical small town. This was an idea I've had for a while,” he said. “We discussed the idea with local artist Lynne McCowin, who suggested different options for materials and how to navigate the city design approval process.”
His plan is to post service information, branch, rank, photographs and personal information on a 2- by 3-foot signs, which will be on display at the Johnston & Williams Funeral Home flag display Veteran's Day through the weekend.
“Henry Johnston graciously offered to cover all costs,” Rapose said. “We’re going to start off with 12. I realize we have many veterans in town, but I think we need to recognize our veterans from World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans while they are still alive.”
He has been working with the American Legion Post 18, Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and with Amy McGuffin at the Chamber and incorporated help from designer Shell Goertzen.
“I wasn’t sure we were going to pull this off and get everything in place in time. But it looks like we’re going to make it,” Rapose said. “It’s a local veteran thing going from Vietnam back. The idea is to recognize the old guy sitting next to you in church every Sunday, a lot of people might not know he fought in World War II or Korea.
“We’re going to have them on those signs you see at election time. We’re going to have those made that will have a picture of them and a picture of them now. I’m hoping it gets your attention and makes you get out of your car and walk around and read these bits of history.”
This idea is to honor some of the city’s oldest veterans in the midst of one of the world’s most prolific pandemics and expand into Spirit of the West and Memorial Day.
“After Veterans Day, we'll collect the signs to be used next year, hopefully with more vets,” he said. “Unfortunately, this year we couldn't get every submission printed in time. But obviously with the support we have plenty of room to grow.”