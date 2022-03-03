THORP - Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery curator Chad Yenney called the idea a way to keep things fresh in the north, Central Washington art world.
More specifically, he said the PUNCH artists were “cool people, doing cool things.”
Six artists from the Wenatchee gallery will be the featured exhibit at the PUNCH Fire House Gallery in Thorp and five from the PUNCH artistic group will be on exhibit at the Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery of Wenatchee.
The first opportunity to view the work at the PUNCH Fire House Gallery will be on Saturday and will continue every Saturday throughout March.
While PUNCH is certainly encouraging a day trip to Wenatchee to view its work, the local artist group is most definitely recommending the short drive to Thorp to see the Wenatchee artist’s exhibit.
“We realize as artists, we need to band together. When we hear about like-minded people doing cool things that parallel our own interests and projects, it makes sense to collaborate when and where we can,” said PUNCH member Justin Gibbens, who hung the work on Wednesday.
The artistic vision of a group of rural arts collective, PUNCH, transformed the old historic former fire station into a community-oriented events space where creative interests and talents can be developed and featured.
This is the first exhibit by an outside group, and the first of more to come for the group that holds open house every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. PUNCH hopes to expand its operation to include in-residence artists with options to show in Ellensburg through a collaboration with Gallery One Visual Arts Center.
But for now, the PUNCH Fire House Gallery will feature the work of Michelle Anderst (oil painting), Lindsay Breidenthal (oil painting), Sharratt Delong (oil painting), Alessandra Piro (encaustic), Chad Yenney (collage) and Amber Zimmerman (mixed media) throughout the month.
PUNCH artists Justin Beckman, Renee Adams, Will Bow, Howard Barlow and Gibbens will be on display in Wenatchee at Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, which was founded in February 2019 by Yenney.