Sixth-grader Mila Neely missed a couple days of school last week, but with good excuse — she was busy competing in the Native Youth Olympics in Juneau, Alaska.
Mila was born and raised in Juneau, only recently having moved to Ellensburg in 2020, and is currently enrolled in Morgan Middle School.
Missing class didn’t hurt Mila’s studies much, as she currently holds a 4.0 GPA. The 11-year-old said she is inspired to work hard because she wants to get accepted to Stanford University, and become an Indigenous lawyer. She is also inspired by her Cherokee descent, specifically her six-time great grandma Qua-Wa-Tlv, whose name was printed on the back of her shirt during the sporting events, but spelled using Cherokee syllabary, so it read ᏆᏩᏢ.
“My ancestors, they had to walk the Trail of Tears so they were forced to keep going and give up everything they had to keep going,” Neely said.
The Native Olympics consist of a variety of unique sporting events, all of them trace an origin back to survival skills as an Indigenous northerner. For example, Mila won a bronze medal in the seal hop, an event where contestants hop across the ground on their hands and feet in a push-up position. This skill was used to sneak up on seals, as the hopping motion ticked the seals into thinking the hunter was just another seal.
Mila’s father, Sol Neely worked as her coach and helped her train for the events. He said there are many versions of the native olympics, but the Native Youth Olympics only had 10 events, and Mila trained in seven of them. She placed fourth or fifth in the Wrist Carry, Two Foot Kick and Alaskan High Kick. She participated in the Scissor Broad Jump, Kneel Jump and Dené Stick Pull.
The events were separated into high school boys and girls, middle school boys and girls and an open male and female. As a sixth-grader, this was Mila's first time competing, and she was going up against eighth-graders from across Alaska. Considering that fact, she was happy with how she did, and was surprised to find out she won a bronze medal.
“It was like ‘what?’ Cause I thought I got fourth, and then when they called my name I thought there was a mistake,” she said.
Not only was this her first time participating in the games, but it was the first time a team outside Alaska competed. The event organizers, including director Kyle Worl, who Sol Neely knew from college, invited them to participate because they had lived in Alaska for so long, and because they want to expand the games by bringing in people from out of state.
The Washington team consisted of only two people, Mila Neely and a high school student from Seattle. The Neelys said the reception they received when they got to the games was as warm as could be. Everyone was happy to have a team from out of state, and to see the games growing. The Pacific Northwest All Nations (the Washington team) even led the “Parade of Athletes” at the opening ceremonies.
The friendliness didn’t end at the reception, but kept going throughout the games. The tone of the games reflected the origins of the sports, survival skills that benefited the larger group, seeing someone else succeed is something valued by the cultures, leading to an Olympics that was more cooperative than competitive.
“It was really fun and a good experience. Everyone cooperated with each other and lifted each other up,” Mila said. “Even if they were on another team, they still encouraged them and gave each other tips on how to improve.”
She will be heading back to the events next year, having trained in the rest of the events and hopefully, will be bringing a larger team. Sol Neely said they have been talking with teachers in the Ellensburg School District to try and incorporate some of the events to school. Although some teachers are on board with the idea, the exact details are still being worked out.