top story Skating safely: Local skaters advocate for new skate park By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Oct 26, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Ellensburg Skate Board on North Pearl Street is considered outdated and unsafe by local skate boarders. BELOW: Ellensburg Skate Park users say the sheet metal ramps get hot enough to burn skin in the summer and the gagged edges cut skin. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Ellensburg Skate Park users say the sheet metal ramps get hot enough to burn skin in the summer and the gagged edges cut skin. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Everyone agrees, Ellensburg needs a new skate park. The current one is considered “dangerously outdated,” by some of the local skaters.“The riding style has changed over the years. It’s not so much just straight up and down vert(ical) ramps, there needs to be street features, staircase and rails,” said skater Jaden Allen. “The ramps are metal, in summer time they get super hot, if you fall on them with bare skin you are getting burned … the edges of the ramps are sharp.”To spread awareness, skaters like Allen are hosting a Halloween Skate Jam from 12-4 p.m., Oct. 31 at the skate park on North Pearl Street, across the street from the Ellensburg Police Department. People are encouraged to show up ready to skate in their Halloween costumes. Event organizer Scott Kennedy said the purpose of the Halloween bash is to raise awareness of this necessity, have people sign a petition and gather people to show up to the next Parks and Recreation meeting in large numbers on Nov. 10.Brad Case, director of Ellensburg Parks and Recreation, said he is “absolutely” in support of any effort made to improve local parks, and the city knows the skate park is outdated. In a perfect world, the current skate park would be demolished, and a new, modern one would be built at Kiwanis Park.Here’s the catch, estimates from 2016 put the cost at $545,000.So obviously, funding is a large roadblock for the project, especially when the skate park isn’t the only park in need of renovations. However, it can’t be denied the skate park is dangerously outdated.“There are a lot of recreational needs in our community, we have a few different areas that we need to try and address,” Case said. “I think the skate park is one of those areas… we see the need for a new skate park.” According to skateboarder Jason Clifton, the sheet metal ramps used in the park are simply not used anymore. The welds are dangerous, the metal is bouncy and the ramps get hot enough in the summer to burn bare skin with only brief contact.“When I was about 13, I fell on one of the ramps when I was shirtless, and it took burned skin from the bottom of my back all the way up,” Allen said. “One of my best friend’s that is helping me with this (petition), his dad is a BMX’er and he fell on one of the ramps, and the ramps are made of sheet metal, and it completely sliced his thigh open. Everyone has their own horror stories.”The park was built in 25 years ago, and according to Clifton, it was outdated even then. The ramps have welds running down the middle, which under the weight of a skateboarder, will bend and leave a sharp metal slit. The ramps are sometimes moved around the park, the act of which sharpens the metal by sanding it against the concrete.“The ramps have cut people pretty gnarly,” Clifton said. “They are razor sharp, like a rusted samurai blade.”Modern skate parks use concrete which doesn’t bend, and can withstand the weather without needing maintenance. Concrete skate parks are commonplace around the country, and were used in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Clifton said skating on metal is a completely different experience to skating on concrete, and practicing on them won’t prepare local skaters for any competitions they may enter later in life.Allen said this change would bring more people to the skate park, especially local youths. He said there isn’t really a lot for young people to do in Ellensburg, and the skate park is one of the few venues available.“It (skating) has brought me my family, not biologically but friends. I have met people from all over at different parks and different events. It (skating) has brought me my family, not biologically but friends. I have met people from all over at different parks and different events. It's my culture," Allen said. "One thing I have heard from a lot of youths is this keeps them out of trouble. It keeps them occupied and not going and doing stupid stuff and experimenting with stupid stuff that doesn't usually end well." 