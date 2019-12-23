It did not have to be perfect, it just had to be snow.
Skiers and snowboarders flocking to Snoqualmie Pass this weekend had realistic expectations of the conditions of the slopes. Summit West opened on Dec. 15 and Summit Central on Dec. 20.
“Washington skiers and snowboarders, they are skiers and snowboarders at heart. They are trying to ride no matter what!” said the resort’s Marketing and Sales Director Karter Riach. “The conditions can sway some, but in Washington it seems like the locals just want to ride.”
This early in the season, the mountains are not yet covered in snow. Summit Central is currently only partially open, and Alpental is still closed.
The conditions over the weekend were not great at first with heavy rain Saturday morning. However, that rain switched to snow later in the day, and the conditions improved.
Riach said that the conditions have not had a huge effect on attendance. He believes that people in Washington just love to ski no matter the conditions, especially if they have been waiting a year to get back in the mountains.
The conditions didn’t faze experienced skiers and snowboarder Spencer Johnson (snowboard) and Joe Gottstein (skier). The two have been friends since they were kids and have been skiing since then as well. The two said that it was too early in the season to decide if it was a good or bad one, but they knew one thing, they were going to have a blast.
“Even if it is a garbage season, it will still be fun for me,” Johnson said. “It’s 40 degrees and raining and we are still having fun.”
Johnson and Gottstein grew up in Issaquah and recognize the community of skiers and snowboarders that exists in Washington. They know that the sport is popular here, and they know why people keep coming back.
“It’s super fun, it’s a great way to be in the mountains,” Gottstein said. “it’s a great way to work out, and it is a nice adrenaline rush that makes you feel alive.”
Skier Ravi Yelamanchili said that he didn’t mind the current conditions, and that he understood that this is just what it is like this early in the season. He has faith that new snow will continue to improve the runs.
Riach said that it is common for West to open first, then Central then Aplental. This is simply because of terrain and altitude. He also said that they are on schedule, as they only opened one day later this year than last.
Groomers are working overnight to fix trails for skiers. Riach said that they should be able to work their magic to get more runs open. He said that they will open more runs, “as soon as mother nature provides.”
There is a new chair lift this year at Summit Central. The old two-person Holiday chair has been replaced by a modern four-person chair with an easy loading conveyor system. Riach said that this will really improve the beginner experience, as well as improve the uphill capacity of the lift. As a beginner run, the Holiday lift sees a large amount of people, Riach said that this new lift should reduce the lines that the chair has been known for.
Riach said that a major upcoming event would be the New Year’s Eve party that is thrown every year. People can learn more about this through the Snoqualmie website under upcoming events.