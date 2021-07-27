There is a sense of humility about this year’s Ellensburg Rodeo Parade grand marshals, even though they understand the community need to find a sense of normalcy after spending nearly a year and a half under pandemic health restrictions.
The Ellensburg Rodeo parade returns after a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 health guidelines. The rodeo board of directors have selected Skip and Jan Lebo to lead this year’s parade.
The Lebos have lived in the Kittitas Valley 55 years, and are acquainted with many families. Jan retired from the Ellensburg School District as a paraprofessional in special education and library work. Skip is a retired Ellensburg Police Department patrolman, a proud member of the Thin Blue Line.
“I’m just a normal, everyday person. It’s an honor, but I would think they would want somebody important,” said Jan. “We didn’t do anything noteworthy.”
Her interpretation of noteworthy seems to differ from that of the rodeo board of directors, which saw their efforts to document World War II veterans stories worthy of leading the parade as Ellensburg works its way back to pre-pandemic life.
In 2014, the couple spent nearly two years tracking down Kittitas County’s World War II veterans, documenting their stories and interviewing an estimated 68-plus servicemen on video for future generations.
The Lebos are modest about their work, preferring to place the attention on Kittitas County veterans.
“We spent time getting them on film. I started scrapbooks for each veteran,” Jan explained, filling pages with copies of old photos, replicas of patches, rank insignias, medals and service ribbons.
“So, when the committee asked us if we wanted to be the grand marshals, I told them I wanted to have a wagon or something where we could have veterans of all wars honored as we go along.”
The time they spent with veterans and their families was not done for the notoriety, she said, but for the men and women and their families. The information gathered, along with the various medals and stories is to preserve the memories of those who served and their efforts.
“It’s kind of an honor (to be elected to be the 2021 grand marshal). I think we all need to step up and honor our veterans that are still around,” said Skip, who worked the fairgrounds during the rodeo as a police officer. “Having the rodeo and parade after canceling last year is a good thing because it brings people and the community together.
“The other thing is the rodeo is so important for the business community with all of the money it brings in.”