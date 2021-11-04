top story Slag Callahan, Ryan Stewart return to play the Gard for First Friday Art Walk By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Royal City musicians Ryan Stewart, left, and Slag Callahan are scheduled to play the Gard Vinters for the First Friday Art Walk on Nov. 5. Courtesy photo Royal City guitarist Slag Callahan and his long-time bandmate Ryan Stewart, return to play the Gard Vinter for First Friday Art Walk. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save He fancies himself as more of a player, a session man with adaptability to any genre, rather locked into any one form or fashion.By day, Slag Callahan manages a hay production and sales operation known as Agri-Pac. But his music has taken him all over the country.“I consider myself a guitar player that operates an agri-business,” he said, enjoying a bowl of soup at the Dakota Café. He’s originally from the Royal Slope, but finds himself in Ellensburg with both businesses — the hay business and the music business. He’s played the Cornerstone Pie, Gard Vinters, the Elks, Brix, did a gig at the John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery, as well at Central Washington University.Callahan is a local favorite and he and Ryan Stewart will be back at the Gard Vinters for the First Friday Art Walk on Nov. 5.“I’ve gone through so many phases leading into to one thing or another. I’ve chased all these different styles. What I’m most impressed with at this point are guitar players that can do everything,” he said. “Like session guys out of Nashville that can play with anybody.“Part of what defines you as a musician is what you can’t do, which influences what they can do.”His guitar work is his voice and he’s just fine with that. But he does work with Stewart, who plays guitar and sings. The show for the First Friday Art Walk will showcase the acoustic duo in a downtown setting. “Ryan and I grew up together and were in the high school band at Royal. We hadn’t played together in years, but at our 20-year class reunion people brought up our old band, and we actually recorded a song following up on that,” said Callahan, whose wife, Hilary, graduated from Ellensburg High School in 2004 and both graduated from Central Washington University.“Ryan plays guitar and sings. It’s going to be an acoustic kind of show. I haven’t played the Gard since they added the adjoining room, but it’s a nice room.”Callahan’s show is a blend of genres in the Callahan style and the mix with an old-time band mate is expected to daze and amaze.“I try to play with a particular nuance, whether it’s a solo show or not,” said Callahan, who has Royal Slope Sound studio. “I love to improvise. I think my specialty is to play in the moment.“That’s what I enjoy the most is improvising and playing what comes along. I love flexibility, having a format ready to go. But ultimately leaving space for doing your thing and feeling it out on the spot.”He’s has been selective with his live schedule throughout the pandemic. He did a little mini tour through Arizona in the spring. Played at the Moses Lake Roundup and opened for Rory Feek in Royal City in September.Now he’s back to Ellensburg with some new songs and an old friend to get reacquainted with the downtown establishment. Tags Ryan Stewart Callahan Music Singing Guitar Player Guitar Business Slope Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com 