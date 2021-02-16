A funding program that provides a lifeline to rural airports, including Bowers Field in Ellensburg is in the process of becoming a sure bet for years to come.
On Feb. 2, the Washington House Transportation committee unanimously passed House Bill 1030, sponsored by 13th District Rep. Tom Dent (R) that officially creates the Community Airport Revitalization Board (CARB) program. The program provides low-interest loans to rural airports for projects including economic development and infrastructure projects.
“We were able to get this loan program in the capital budget two years ago with $5 million. The program is set to expire this year, but this legislation would put it in law and make it permanent,” Rep. Dent said in a press release. “This loan program benefits our smaller airports with much needed capital for economic development projects that are not eligible for grant money.”
Dent said they are requesting an additional $5 million in the transportation budget this session for the loan program, and that the program creates a self-sustaining pool of loan funding for rural airports to utilize. As airports pay back their loans, the funds are redeposited into the fund making them available for use by other airports. The bill is scheduled for a public hearing in the House Committee on Capital Budget on Feb. 17.
Bowers Field Airport Director Ken Grannan said the program has already worked to benefit projects at the airport. In 2020, he said funds were applied for under the program to help with infrastructure work involving an eighth hangar taxi lane extension.
“That will provide for more development of more hangars off the east end of the apron and taxi way that currently ends where the existing hangars are,” he said. “Through that process, we applied for about $485,000 and we received $105,000. Most of the funds had already been accounted for.”
With the money received, Grannan said the airport received approval to move forward on a portion of the taxi way project, which will currently focus on bringing electrical power to the improvement area.
“That will allow for development of multiple hangars, up to a potential 17 hangars on the east end of the airport,” he said.
Grannan said part of the reason the bill is gaining traction in the Legislature is that it is specifically designed for airports like Bowers Field.
“We are a smaller airport, and the Washington State Department of Transportation and other organizations see the need to enhance and support these smaller airports because we have tremendous value on a number of levels,” he said. “Not just in community asset and economic development, but it’s also designed in our state’s safety plan for any type of natural disaster or things like that. These airports then become command centers or areas for bringing people and support services together to help those in need.”
With the traction gained by the bill, Grannan said it is a sign of the state realizing that rural airports encounter challenges in securing funding for improvements, and that the state also realizes that rural airports need to be self-sustaining from an FAA standpoint.
“That’s why this loan is so valuable,” he said. “We can build hangars. We can put in a number of different things. Really, the development options are wide-ranging. Being that this program is so versatile, it really provides an opportunity for small airports like Bowers to really build the infrastructure and then use that revenue to enhance the community and the airport itself.”
Looking toward the future, Grannan said the loan program provides an attractive option to aid the airport in its plans toward economic development.
“We can build the infrastructure and then generate the revenue to pay back that loan, while still continuing to maintain and grow our infrastructure,” he said. “Without these types of programs, it’s incredibly difficult for airports to find that investor or to do it on their own. This type of program is incredibly important to the future development at Bowers Field, both on-airport and in the industrial park.”