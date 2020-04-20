Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies and medical units responded to a small plane crash Sunday the area of Rosa View and Arrowhead Drive, 10 miles south of Ellensburg, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found a single-engine Cesna flown by 39-year-old Josh Soracco, and occupied by 46-year-old Kristina Ring and 21-year-old Jessie Ring, all of Yakima, attempted a low approach flyover of the runway and was unable to gain enough altitude to clear the ridge.
The plane clipped the hillside and flipped. All occupants self extricated and Kristina was later transported by Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue to Yakima Memorial with back and neck pain. All other occupants had minor aches and pains.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified.