With September looming around the corner, the Thorp and Cle Elum-Roslyn school districts are still considering their options for returning to class. With COVID-19 still a threat in the United States, resuming class is a sensitive subject.
“Like many other schools in the state of Washington right now, there is this very tricky balance about how to return all kids safely and uphold to the six-foot, social distancing, hygiene and mask wearing mandate,” Cle Elum-Roslyn Superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula said.
Cle Elum-Roslyn will has formed a committee to research what plan would work best for returning students to schools for the district. The “Reopening Schools Advisory Committee” will present its recommendation today.
Kuss-Cybula said they are looking at every option from bringing everyone back full time, to moving everyone online. Another option being considered is a "hybrid inside a hybrid" model.
The standard hybrid model is being implemented by schools such as the Ellensburg School District. In this model, students are split into two groups, “A” and “B.” Group “A” students attend school two days a week, and group “B” attends a different two days.
The “hybrid inside a hybrid” model that the Cle Elum-Roslyn district is considering would essentially be this model for all students, except those in younger grades who would be returning full time.
Kuss-Cybula said this is because younger students are less likely to contract the virus, and it is harder for them to be taught through remote education.
Andrew Perkins, Superintendent with the Thorp School District said his district will be making a final decision July 27. He said because of the small class sizes of the district (about 15 students) it seems possible for them to return all students full time.
He said they are putting together three plans for returning to class. The options are the same as the OSPI suggestions and similar to what other districts are implementing or considering. There is the traditional, bring everybody back model, the completely online model and a hybrid model.
OSPI and state guidelines require schools to have safe environments for teachers, staff and students. This means that even if a school is to bring everybody back full time, everyone would still have to wear masks and keep six-feet apart. Kuss-Cybula said this isn’t something they are debating anymore, it is the law.