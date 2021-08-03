It is increasingly becoming a summer staple in Central Washington: a layer of thick smoke, a reminder that a wildfire is burning somewhere in the region.
The Kittitas Valley was stuck with a poignant reminder of conditions to the north over the weekend, as heavy smoke drove the air quality index up to over 200 on Saturday. Residents are seeing a respite in conditions as the week begins, and although smoke still exists in the valley, the AQI has shifted back to moderate as of Tuesday morning.
Meteorologist Roger Cloutier in the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office said the majority of the smoke came from fires burning in Northern Washington, as well Idaho, Montana, and Canada. He said a northeast wind flow brought the smoke with it from those regions, the flow being aided by natural river features like that of the Columbia.
“The smoke often gets trapped in the mountain valleys under temperature inversions,” he said. “During the daytime as the valleys warm up, those inversions break and the trapped smoke under the inversions escape. They move with the mid to upper-level winds.”
At times when lower-level winds are strong enough, Cloutier said the smoke will also move with them as well, but he said the smoke is more often pushed at winds between 5,000 to 15,000 feet.
One slight benefit of the smoky conditions over the weekend was that it helped abate the excessive heat that was originally predicted for the area. Cloutier said the smoke acts as a cloud, preventing solar radiation from reaching the surface.
“A cloudy day is typically cooler than a sunny day,” he said. “The same thing is seen with smoke. When you have thick smoke, often times you’ll have a cooler day as a result.”
Another effect of the thick smoke was high levels of humidity experienced over the weekend. Cloutier said the dewpoint in the Kittitas Valley was over 60 degrees, a number he said was excessive for the region this time of year.
“A lot of times, the valley inversions may not break because it doesn’t warm up as much as predicted,” he said. “If you have moist air trapped under the inversions in the valley and the inversions don’t break due to lack of heating, the moisture will hang around.”
Cloutier said conditions are already beginning to improve in the valley, with visibility Monday increasing to seven miles, up from less than two miles on Sunday. Later in the week, he said a weather system will bring smoke-free winds from the northwest where fires are sparse, helping to clear out the remaining haze in the valley.
“It looks like that weather system will push out most of the smoke during the latter part of this week into the weekend,” he said. “Between now and Wednesday, there will still be some smoke in the air, because we’re still under a high-pressure ridge.”
As the valley experiences hazardous air quality events such as the one over the weekend, a press release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department encourages residents to monitor conditions via the Washington State Smoke blog at https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/ for information about current air conditions as well as monitoring and forecasting information, pointing out that the site also has information about health recommendations and how to improve indoor air. Some suggestions include:
• Keep windows and doors closed. If there is no air conditioning and it is too hot to keep windows and doors closed, consider leaving the area or spending time in an air-conditioned location.
• Run an air conditioner (if you have one), set it to re-circulate and close the fresh-air intake. Make sure to change the filter regularly.
• Use a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter to reduce indoor air pollution. A HEPA filter may reduce the number of irritating fine particles in indoor air. A HEPA filter with charcoal will help remove some of the gases from the smoke.
• Do not add to indoor pollution. Do not use candles, fireplaces, or gas stoves. Do not vacuum, because vacuuming stirs up particles already inside your home. Do not smoke, because smoking puts even more pollution into the air.
• Some room air cleaners can help remove smoke particles indoors.
According to the KCPHD press release, additional resources are also available at this time for residents who have COPD or asthma (must be 18 or older) and would be interested in free indoor portable air cleaners. The free air cleaners are part of an air quality study program at KCPHD. Limited supply is available (six were left as of Monday), and they are first come, first serve. Those who are interested can email joseph.rainwater@co.kittitas.wa.us.