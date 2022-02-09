Kittitas County is one of the few within the state that can brag about having a cattle drive as an annual spectator event.
A sizable crowd was on hand to see generations of agricultural tradition on display Saturday in the Yakima River Canyon as the Eaton and Stingley families moved approximately 240 head of cattle from the Eaton family’s rangeland near Burbank Creek to their calving grounds on the south side of the canyon.
“This year probably went the smoothest as far as the cattle knowing where they were going,” Rustin Stingley said of this year’s effort. “With each year, those cows will learn more and more when we show up to move them that this is where we’re going. In years past, they would try to walk off the sides of the roads looking for somewhere to go. This year they pretty well just lined out and followed the road, which made our jobs relatively easy.”
GETTING THE JOB DONE
After the calves are weaned in the fall, Stingley said they are moved to the pastureland near Burbank Creek, staying there until it is time to calve. He said they try to shoot for the same weekend each year.
“With rising hay costs being the way they are, we try to utilize as much grazing as possible,” he said. “It’s cheaper that way. We want to make it as long as we can without feeding them, but we also don’t want them calving up in the hills.”
Stingley said he has remembered the cattle drive operating since he was a kid, saying his family got involved approximately five years ago. Outside the two families, he said plenty of friends are happy to help the effort to get the cows from one end of the canyon to the other.
“It’s probably more important to have knowledgeable people knowing what we are doing and what needs to be done,” he said. “There’s really no specific designated task for anybody. It’s just more of an understanding of where they need to be. A lot has to do with growing up doing it, as you’re going to learn over time.”
As the cattle make their way through the canyon, Stingley said communication is critical to keeping everyone on the same track. This year, he said the drive operated on a slightly different plan due to weather conditions in the canyon.
“Normally at the Big Pines Campground, we would let the cows go over to drink in the river if they wanted to,” he said. “The way the ice was built up this year, we were afraid that if anything got to the river, there would be no getting them back out. We had to change it a little bit as far as how we approached that area.”
A TIME-HONORED TRADITION
Stingley said one of the hardest challenges of the drive each year is keeping the cattle on task amidst the spectators who show up to watch the event.
“Most everybody’s not purposely doing anything to make it hard,” he said of those who show up to watch. “It’s just that if they’re walking out in the road trying to take a picture or something, the cows don’t really understand what’s going on. They might be hesitant to go past that person.”
As far as the spectators are concerned, Stingley said he was somewhat surprised by the turnout the first year he participated.
“I had no idea it was going to be like that,” he said. “I can appreciate why they do it. There’s been people that have talked to us in the past who said they had been trying to make it here for years to watch the event and they finally made it, telling us how happy they were.”
As moving cattle around on horseback is a regular occurrence for many who participate in the cattle drive, Stingley said it can be easy to take for granted the fact that some people may only see an event like that once in their lifetime.
“It makes me appreciate what I have,” he said. “It’s cool to see people who still want to see a glimpse of our type of life.”