Washington State Parks is offering guided snowshoe hikes this winter at Lake Easton State Park, according to a news release from the agency.
Located off I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg, Lake Easton State Park offers basic snowshoeing terrain, park guides and beautiful views.
Snowshoe hikes start promptly at 11 a.m and 1 p.m. on the following Saturdays and Sundays:
• January dates are: 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, 31
• February dates are: 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28
Groups will meet at the park’s boat ramp parking lot, 150 Lake Easton Road.
Participants should arrive early enough to prepare for the 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. departure and bring snowshoes, trekking poles, layered clothing, boots, snacks and water.
Lake Easton interpretive staff will lead hikes up to 2 miles long on moderate terrain. These 90-minute snowshoe hikes are family-friendly and accessible to beginners. Guides will share tidbits on natural history, snowshoeing basics and safety information along the way.
Park staff will cap group size at 10 people, per current health restrictions. Reservations are required, but snowshoers without reservations will be accepted if spots are open. Participants must wear face coverings and practice social distancing with people outside their household during the hikes. For more information and to reserve a spot, please call (509) 925-1943.
If snow is not sufficient for snowshoeing, a boot hike will be offered. Cancellations may occur due to road closures or other winter access issues.
The guided hikes are free, but Sno-Park permits are required to park: Daily Sno-Park Permit or Seasonal Sno-Park Permit and Groomed Trail Sticker.
For more information about Sno-Park permits and groomed trail stickers and how to purchase these, visit the Washington State Parks Winter Recreation web page: parks.state.wa.us/Winter