Ellensburg native Dave Wilson smiled, and nodded at a few times, at some of the points being brought up by leading experts in the field of substance use disorder during Friday night’s Doctors Talk Addiction panel discussion, sponsored by Merit Resources Services and the Hal Holmes Community Center.

The retired Merit Resource Services executive director knew facts from both sides of the discussion as both the director of a treatment organization with facilities in seven Central Washington cities, including Ellensburg, and as a recovering addict and alcoholic with 41 years of sobriety.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com