Ellensburg native Dave Wilson smiled, and nodded at a few times, at some of the points being brought up by leading experts in the field of substance use disorder during Friday night’s Doctors Talk Addiction panel discussion, sponsored by Merit Resources Services and the Hal Holmes Community Center.
The retired Merit Resource Services executive director knew facts from both sides of the discussion as both the director of a treatment organization with facilities in seven Central Washington cities, including Ellensburg, and as a recovering addict and alcoholic with 41 years of sobriety.
Wilson was among the estimated 75 audience members gathering information from the panel discussion, which included Dr. Chris Bundy, MD, MPH, executive medical director of the Washington State Physicians Health Program; Dr. Nancy Hecox, clinical pharmacist; and Dr. Greg Rehmann, MD, medical director at Sundown Ranch.
“Fentanyl is popular right now, but 10 years ago you never heard anything about it. It was all about meth amphetamine,” said Wilson, who retired two years ago after 30 years at Merit Resources. “Ten years before that it was all about crack. Ten years before that, it was all about LSD.
“What’s it going to be in 10 years, who knows? But it is an issue regardless of the drug.”
The leading medical professionals discussed treatment, including medication and long-term recovery with members of the Kittitas County recovery community and others looking for clarification and understanding.
“Tonight, was about dialogue to resolve some misunderstanding about what recovery is. In the long, we’re all trying to accomplish the same thing,” said Wilson, who grew up in a dysfunctional family and eventually dropped out of high school once he started drinking and smoking pot.
“I’m old school in my recovery, in other words you have to be abstinent from everything. At first when I heard people talking about taking medications while they were in recovery, it sent shivers up and down my spine.
“Now I see it’s all part of the process for many people. As long as we’re talking about medication assisting people and not medication instead of treatment, I’m all for it. I thought that’s what was clarified tonight.”
As the discussion unfolded, Merit Resource Services Program Manager/Clinical Supervisor Melissa Denner would direct specific questions to the panel in addition to allowing questions from the audience.
“I think tonight was about having the hard conversations. I think people learned about things they didn’t know before tonight about medications and recovery,” Denner said. “We’re trying to talk through the hard stuff. I think at the heart, we all want people to find solutions.
“One of the things I got out of tonight is that there is no one solution, no one thing that answers all questions. Each individual is different, but it needs to start somewhere and that’s what we’re doing is starting the conversation.”
Answers provided by the medical community helped clarify information often found online or through social media that aren’t always accurate, Denner said.
“My goal was to answer the questions that were relative to what the community here wanted to know. There is a lot of misinformation about medication assisted treatment. There’s a lot of misinformation about treatment in general,” Dr. Rehmann said. “It’s important people are informed with accurate information.
“Generally, when the patient comes in, if they’re ready and not every patient is ready, a lot of times they’ve had zero experience on what to expect. My idea was to answer questions the community had and to be of service to the people that were asking questions. I think we did that tonight.”
13th District state representative Tom Dent addressed the audience at the panel on mental and behavioral health that are affecting many aspects of our communities, including the agricultural industry which has the highest suicide rate of any sector in the country, and it has been exacerbated by the pandemic shutdowns.
“I introduced House Bill 2053, which would have created a behavioral health work group to study the root causes of rising behavioral health issues in Washington communities,” Dent said. “While the masks are mostly off and we are getting back to some normalcy in our communities, the mental health issues aren’t going away.”
“It is likely most of us know someone affected by a mental health issue. I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to provide appropriate resources for vital mental health services to support our youth, support effective community policing efforts, address the homelessness crisis and much more,” Dent said. “However, it is critical we have support from the executive branch. Mental health issues are not going away any time soon.”
The bill was vetoed by Gov. Jay Inslee because of the language from the budget stating the proposed funding was insufficient to complete the study, he said.
The 2022 legislative session was a supplemental budget year, Dent said. The 2023 operating spending plan was passed on party lines and increased spending by $6.1 billion, a massive increase for a supplemental budget. The budget is now almost $65 billion.
State spending is $12.5 billion, or 24% higher than the 2019-21 levels. Since I taking office in 2015, Dent said, the operating budget spending has almost doubled.
“I am very concerned about this trend, as it is simply unsustainable. However, we also need to have our budget priorities in order, specifically mental health,” he said. “I am pretty sure we can go in special session and find a solution.”