Although many Americans spent their Memorial Day stuck in traffic as they returned from their weekend adventures, a dedicated group of residents gathered at the Roslyn Cemetery Monday to honor and remember all those who have served our nation.
The Upper County Memorial Day observance rotates between Cle Elum and Roslyn each year, and this year families and friends braved unseasonably cold temperatures to gather in Roslyn for the event. U.S. Army Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran Anthony Browitt served as this year’s master of ceremonies, and he said the event is a great opportunity for residents to remember our fallen veterans.
Browitt also took a moment to remember three of the last living World War II veterans from Kittitas County who passed away in the last two years. Roslyn native and longtime South Cle Elum resident Carl Vrtnar passed away in April. Vrtnar enlisted at 19 and served in the Army Corps of Engineers in Belgium, France, and Germany.
Lifetime Upper County resident Sam Talerico served in the South Pacific theater as part of the 81st Infantry Division, receiving the Combat Infantry Badge for his service at the Battle of the Island of Peleiu. Talerico passed away in December 2020. Roslyn native Darwin Kanyer served in the Army Air Corps, serving as a crew chief on C-47 transport planes. Kanyer passed away in October 2020.
“These individuals not only were veterans that showed us the way for future generations, mine included,” Browitt said of the three. “They were also pillars of their community.”
Guest speaker and Vietnam War veteran Ron Jacobson noted that Vrtnar was the last living World War II veteran of VFW Post 1373 and remembered him as a quiet and gentle man. He said Memorial Day should be observed by honoring the dead by serving the living.
“When the generations of my parents and grandparents came marching home from war they were applauded as heroes,” he said. “Conversely, when my generation came home many were spit on and referred to as baby killers. From that point on, it became incumbent on each of us to ensure that would never happen to those who followed.”
Over the years, Jacobson said the cultural conditions of those who serve have changed, saying that many who served in Vietnam were not married when they headed overseas to battle.
“As a result, a majority of returnees found service organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars where they could mingle with older vets,” he said of his generation. “Today, a good percentage of service members already have families when they deploy. Thus, when they return home, they prefer to be with their families. Those with families face unbelievable amounts of uncertainty.”
With the high levels of post-traumatic stress disorder among returning veterans, Jacobson said clinical help needs to be available to those affected and said they should also have the opportunity to talk with other veterans who have experienced the same conditions.
“We must help restore their confidence,” he said. “The community and all the veterans’ organizations need to identify these young people and reach out to them to see that they get the proper care. My generation has promised that those who followed would not be treated poorly. We cannot control everything going on worldwide, but we must control this.”
Jacobson said few among the citizenry choose to serve, and they constitute a thin red line.
“No policymaker should ever send them into battle until he or she has assessed the risks and costs and is reasonably confident of achieving a clear goal,” he said. “God protect the troops and God bless America.”