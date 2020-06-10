The vision of the Kittitas County Public Health Department and local businesses around town is to keep everybody safe as Ellensburg slowly reopens for business.
The health department can apply for Phase 3 of the governor’s reopen plan on June 17. But until then and maybe for years to come, the buzzword is safety first. And for local clinics and businesses working in close proximity with patients that has extended to taking the temperature of customers as they enter the business. Several businesses and clinics around town are taking customer’s temperatures as part of their safety plan to reopen.
Customers in the 97.7 to 99.5 temperature range enter and go about their business. Those with higher temperatures are asked to wait in the car while staff does its job.
“98.6 is in the acceptable range,” said Dr. Sarah Storrs, who also operates Vision Source Family Eye Clinic in Ellensburg and in Cle Elum. “It’s when it gets into that 99 range where we start thinking about asking them to wait outside or in the car.
“I think it’s important to have records and screen people that have the potential for the coronavirus. It’s not a failsafe, but you can eliminate the potential.”
This is the “new normal” for Vision Source Family Clinic. Technician Haley Greenlaw greets customers outside the door, waves the thermometer across their forehead and records the temperature in a log book at her work station just inside. Customers are also required to wear a mask before they can enter.
“I would say that we see 17 to 22 people a day. My staff wears masks and gloves as part of our safety plan,” Dr. Storrs said. “When I do the eye exams, I’m within a foot of the patients.
“The staff doesn’t love wearing masks, but we have embraced the protocols with the gloves and plexiglass. They do that to keep themselves and the customers safe.”
Phase 2 allows Vision Source to see to the eyeglasses needs of the community. Until now, business was open for emergencies only and was not considered essential. At least Dr. Storr and her staff supervisor Sheila Ackerlund, optician Rachel Pedrosa, technicians Haley Greenlaw and Tyra Harding and records Tricia Greninger are able to do eye exams, fit prescriptions and address other needs.
“When we looked at the schedule before all of this, the vast majority of what we were doing was non-emergency and considered non-essential. So, we just closed down for six weeks,” Dr. Storrs said. “Having six weeks off gave us a chance to reevaluate, but this makes life somewhat more normal.
“From what I’ve seen with businesses around town, people have embraced the guidelines. I don’t think anyone wants to go back. When I wasn’t working, I would go through drive-thrus and there were masks. Then it went to glass shields and pretty soon it went to debit card machines so you could make your own transaction. I think people are adjusting to what we need to do to get through this.”
Vision Source is refraining from allowing guests. It’s customers only unless they need support or have small children. Others are asked to wait in the car, so it’s just staff and customer in the building. As the community moves into Phase 3 in the next couple of weeks, things are expected to loosen up a bit and it will take another step toward normal.
“To be honest, off the top of my head, I don’t know what the changes Phase 3 will bring,” Dr. Storrs said. “But I’m assuming we’ll be able to relax what we’re doing and people will be allowed into the waiting room.
“It went a lot smoother than I thought it was going to. I was actually really nervous the first couple of days we reopened. When I first opened up, it was impossible to get gloves. I had a limited supply and I was using them for when I would normally use them. But we were able to get more and I wear them all the time. Masks and gloves have pretty much become routine now.”