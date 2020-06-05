Some U.S. Forest Service campgrounds on the Cle Elum Ranger District reopen on Friday, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
Campgrounds opening included Kachess, Salmon La Sac, Red Mountain, Cle Elum River, Taneum, Icewater, Riders Camp, Manastash, and Cayuse Horse Camp; and Taneum junction area will also be open to camping.
“Crews will continue to remove hazard trees in campgrounds that remain closed,” Recreation Manager Brian Speeg said. “Safety of forest visitors is our number one goal, so campgrounds won’t reopen until these hazards are mitigated.”
Recreationists planning to visit the Swauk and north of 29 pines in the Teanaway areas are reminded there is a temporary area closure to assist with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. Please see the map identifying the area closer boundaries at https://bit.ly/371nSeW .
All other campgrounds on the Okanogan-Wenatchee-Wenatchee National Forest will remain closed, awaiting county phased reopening approvals from the State of Washington.
“Many folks may be disappointed that other popular developed campgrounds located on the other ranger districts remain closed at this time,” Public Affairs Officer Chris Bentley said. “We are working to remain in alignment with the state’s phased re-opening, and Kittitas County was cleared to move to Phase 2. The overall goal in reopening is to conduct it in a safe and thoughtful manner following guidelines from the CDC and State Health departments.”
Dispersed camping is still available in many areas around the forest. However, toilets will not be available and there is no trash pick-up in most dispersed camping areas. Please practice “No Trace Camping” while enjoying your stay. Also, practice safe campfire use; make sure campfires are completely extinguished and cool to the touch before leaving the forest.
For more information about recreation opportunities on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, please visit or website or contact the District Office nearest you.