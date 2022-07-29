Congress Marriage Rights

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on April 26, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

 Bonnie Cash

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — When asked if he’d support legislation to protect same-sex marriage, one conservative Republican senator was almost nonchalant.

“I see no reason to oppose it,” Ron Johnson of Wisconsin told reporters, bringing Democrats one vote closer to an unexpected victory as they move to safeguard same-sex marriage and other rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Tags