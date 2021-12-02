'Sound is still here': Central jazz bands returns to public performances By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Dec 2, 2021 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Gabriel Bradley (standing) and other Central Washington University musicians practice on Wednesday for this weekend’s jazz concerts. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Pianist Eli Sheldon and Jazz Band 1 practice Wednesday for this weekend's jazz band performances. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Music lovers will have the opportunity to jazz up their weekend by attending the first Central Washington University jazz concerts to be played on campus since 2019."The students are excited to perform what they have been working on all quarter and to have their very first jazz experience for some of them, at Central," said Interim Jazz Director Brian Lawrence.Two concerts will be played back to back Saturday, starting at 4 and 7 p.m. The first concert, "An Afternoon of Jazz" will be performed by Jazz Bands 1 and 2 with Vocal Jazz Band 2. The "Evening of Jazz" will have Jazz and Vocal Bands 1. The purchase of a ticket to one of these shows grants a person entry to both concerts. While this is the first university concert for many of the younger performers, some of the older students see the show as one of their last. With a return to the stage after a two-year break, the students are eager to show audiences how good they really are.Corban Epp, a senior and trumpet player, said he took in-person performances for granted before the pandemic, and is just happy to be back. During the last couple years, music students had to record their performances separately, and send them to the university to be compiled into a concert. “You take it for granted. It’s exciting, especially because there is kind of a big expectation (for the weekend), we hold ourselves to a high level,” Epp said. “We want to say ‘hey the pandemic may have happened but we are still running strong. The sound is still here, the program is still here, the energy is bigger and the drive. Everybody here is committed to the music, that has not changed.”Epp said he is excited not just because they are returning to the stage, but because he gets to perform in front of an audience a couple more times before he graduates. He plans to become a student teacher come spring quarter, so he doesn’t have many of these opportunities left.“Jazz Band 1 (“Evening of Jazz”) has a surprise for their very last tune,” Lawrence said. “We are going to feature a student in the band in a way you would expect them to be featured. We have a senior who is about to graduate who has a hidden talent that we are going to show off on our last tune.”Saxophone player Gabriel Bradley, a sophomore, is playing his first show since he was a freshman, and his first show on Jazz Band 1. For him, it's amazing to be back and playing alongside such talented students."I honestly can't say I've ever played in such a high-caliber group as this one in all my life," Bradley said. "It's nice because I will be able to inspire all these younger kids just like I was inspired when I came here for the music festivals." 