top story Sound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performing BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Oct 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Central Washngton Universty music lecturer Brian Lawrence conducts a Jazz Band 2 practice Friday at CWU. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Jazz Band 2 students practice Friday at Central Washington University. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Central Washington University music department has had some strong changes recently, with professors and department heads retiring or stepping down and new ones taking their place, but the more things change, the more they stay the same. Despite these changes, the department and building is humming with the sound of music.“We definitely have some new leadership but the energy is really just moving forward and really positive. I don’t believe that there is an issue around, ‘Oh my goodness their is so much change,’ it’s more like ‘yeah, let’s get moving forward.’ I feel that there is a real, fresh level of excitement,” said Department Chair Janet Hethorn. “That’s what people are saying, in the halls and the students, they are just super excited to be here… there is a real sense of community and positivity in the department right now.”Hethorn is one of the new leadership changes, she received the job in July, 2021 and has been in Ellensburg for less than a month. The previous chair, Todd Shiver, stepped down from the position to focus on teaching, he is still a part of the music department at CWU. These staffing changes don’t come at the best time either, as bands start to play performances for the first time since the pandemic.“Last week (was) the first time the marching band had been seen in public in two years,” said Director of Bands, T. André Feagin. “So certainly, it’s really exciting to be back and engaging in that process, being in the football stadium, it’s huge for us.”The pandemic hit hard last year, shutting down pretty much all forms of university musical performances. What that means this year is many sophomores are playing as a university band for the first time, and so there are essentially two freshman classes. Feagin said over half of the current marching band has never played in the university band before this year. However, this hasn’t hurt the moral of the musicians, on the contrary Feagin and other professors feel these students are more excited than ever to get back out.“Students are very welcoming and excited. Obviously change is difficult, but for students to have someone new in front of them, they’re really open to those perspectives and experiences. They are excited to learn in a fun way, an engaging way,” said Brian Lawrence, Director of Jazz Studies and Lecturer of Music. “I have felt very welcomed and I hope that my new colleagues have felt the same way.”Lawrence is another new addition to the department, a CWU graduate class of 2016, he started working at CWU in September at an interim position, although he “hopes for the best.” For the first time in two years, the jazz band jammed at Brooklyn’s Pizza, a tradition of the band, and Lawrence said the restaurant was packed.Feagin said new professors like Lawrence are hard at work making the music program the best version of itself. These professors include Lawrence, the new saxophone professor Kendra Wheeler, and interim professor Scott Peterson.“These people have stepped in and are hard at work inspiring our students,” Feagin said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxersSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteTaking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg SaturdaySept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into meth Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter