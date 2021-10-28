Sounds scary: CWU Symphony Orchestra gets into spirit (and costumes) of the holiday Photos by Jack Belcher / Daily Record Oct 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Jack Belcher / Daily Record Jack Belcher / Daily Record Jack Belcher / Daily Record Jack Belcher / Daily Record Jack Belcher / Daily Record Jack Belcher / Daily Record Jack Belcher / Daily Record Jack Belcher / Daily Record Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Halloween Spooktacular returned Wednesday as the Central Washington University Symphony Orchestra donned costumes and treated the audience to a seasonal selection of music at the Hertz Concert Hall in the McIntyre Music Building. The Halloween fun continues on Friday afternoon with trick or treating in downtown Ellensburg from 3 to 6 p.m. at participating businesses. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday season2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsDeath notice: Joshua Wesley NyeHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl StreetOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked EphrataOct. 22 blotter: Eggs in mailbox, potato chips on tire, cheese slices on cars Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter