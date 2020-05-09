In the COVID-19 era, face-to-face events are either entering the virtual arena, or just looking ahead to resuming in 2021. Thanks to some quick-thinking on the parts of organizers, Central Washington University’s SOURCE event is ready to move online.
According to its website, SOURCE — which stands for the Symposium for University Research and Creative Expression — is a “university-wide forum for students, encouraging equity, diversity, and inclusivity, representing all disciplines and experience levels, to present their mentored research, scholarship, and creative works in a juried environment that meets professional conference standards and expectations.”
Traditionally, students from different research areas set up posters in the Student Union and Recreation Center and stand by to answer questions from passersby. With the university moving classes 100 percent online for spring quarter, director of the Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) Griff Tester knew he’d have to start looking for ideas on how to hold the event virtually.
Tester’s office is also a part of a nationwide Council of Undergraduate Research, so when he started poking around on their website, he found numerous threads from universities across the country having similar conversations about how to move their research events online.
“That was extremely helpful to watch and be part of the conversations with university faculty and staff,” Tester said. “Once we did learn that it was not going to be able to be face to face, we partnered with the Student Opportunity Center, which we’ve had a relationship with the last couple years.”
The Student Opportunity Center is hosting the event online, and Tester and his office have been working closely with the company over the last month and a half to build the website where students will be uploading their presentations.
One decision Central had to make was whether to make the event “synchronous” or “asynchronous” — in other words, whether or not to hold live presentations, or record them for judges and virtual attendees to watch on demand.
In light of the difficult situation, the office decided to make the event synchronous, with pre-recorded presentations being uploaded so anyone can view any presentation during the seven-day event.
“We really just thought with our students having families at home, maybe work if they’re essential workers, to have to say ‘At one o’clock on Tuesday, you and the judges and anyone else that wants to attend your session must be at ‘X’ place at ‘X’ time. …’ that may not be the best experience for our students at this moment,” Tester said.
Silver lining
As with all adversity, there are some bright spots, mainly the fact that Tester and his office have been pushed into uncomfortable circumstances, which they have come away with a lot of knowledge.
In the past, Tester said they’ve struggled with how to involve CWU’s remote centers and regular online students in a more involved manner.
“We’ll be able to use this opportunity to engage them in ways we haven’t done as well in the past,” Tester said. “As long as I’ve been around the office the last couple years, it’s always been a question, how do we engage the students over in Des Moines or Sammamish? We’ve done it, but now having been pushed into this experience, we’ve been able to see we can do this in a much more comprehensive way in the future, which is great.”
How to attend
The event goes live 8 a.m. on May 18. Due to recent security issues with online platforms like Zoom, Tester said they have opted to have the event be password protected, but that password will be available to the general public if they would like to log on and view presentations.
If you’re interested in attending the virtual SOURCE conference this year, email our@cwu.edu to request access.