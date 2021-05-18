Central Washington University students will be able to show off their work this week to their friends, family and community at the 2021 SOURCE event.
Graduate student and public health major, Brooke Writer, is presenting her project titled “COVID-19 Stressors and Coping Among on Campus Resident Students in a Rural Washington County.” As the title suggests, her project was a study on how the pandemic affected the mental health of students living on campus.
“It’s (SOURCE) good practice because in public health it’s really important to present and disseminate your work to other communities and other cities around Washington or even around the United States,” Writer said. “I think it’s good practice to be able to present information in small amounts of time but get all the important notes out to the communities or organizations.”
Writer also worked as the research assistant for the CWU Office of Undergraduate Research, the department who has organized SOURCE for the last seven years at CWU. She is thankful to her bosses in the department, Brandy Wiegers and Erin Cone for helping her during the pandemic. She said they were always there to support her and guide her while she was earning her graduate degree.
This was Wiegers’ first year as director of the Office of Undergraduate Research. She said she wanted to give students the “ownership of their knowledge” during SOURCE, as it can be a time when students realize just how much they have learned about their majors.
“We have a student that created her own orchestra piece, like a musical composition,” Wiegers said. “As a director she hired all the musicians and had them create different parts. This was all during this year, this pandemic, so she had to do them all individually and then combine them all together.”
As a result of the pandemic, the event is being held virtually. All student presentations are currently available through the CWU SOURCE website at https:/cwu.studentopportunitycenter.com/. According to Wiegers, over 200 students are presenting for SOURCE, and the event is free to anyone who is interested.
However, throughout the week there are going to be live presentations from different colleges. Wieger described these as “College Showcase Happy Hour,” and will take place at 5 p.m. each weekday. A college will present each day of the week for four days, and will have the chance to demonstrate what they are about and what they can do.
The current schedule is the College of Sciences was on Monday, education and professional studies on Tuesday, arts and humanities Wednesday, Douglas Honors College on Wednesday, and the College of Business on Thursday. Graduate presentations will be highlighted Thursday as well.
There will also be best presentation of prizes given out by each individual college to students. The students will be nominated by their mentors, and will be judged by a committee of faculty members.
Students presenting at SOURCE have all been working closely with a mentor. While each mentorship is different, the basic idea is they will guide students through the year and help wherever needed.
“We always call it SOURCE but it fully stands out for Symposium for University Research and Creative Expression,” Wieger said. “It’s a chance for students across the whole entire university to showcase work that they have individually done, that really moves forward their field. It is a chance to see the best mentored work that students have done.”