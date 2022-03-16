Residents of South Cle Elum have noticed a new presence in law enforcement over the past few weeks, as one department has been replaced by another due to cost increases.
The town began a contract for law enforcement services with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 18, ushering the end of an era for residents used to seeing the hyphenated police cars of Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum. South Cle Elum Mayor Jim DeVere said the decision to change contractors came during budget talks leading up to fiscal year 2022.
“It was purely an economical cause and effect,” he said. “We’re a small town, and we don’t have a large budget for anything. It came to the point where our arrangement with Cle Elum for police protection was overstraining our budget.”
So far, DeVere said coverage with the KCSO has gone well, saying the town went into the contract with the county with the idea that the two entities could try the arrangement for a year to see if it works.
“At the end of the year, we’ll see what goes on,” he said. “If it works fine, great. If it doesn’t, we’ll do something else.”
Years ago, South Cle Elum had a marshal handling law enforcement, but DeVere said that concept is not practical in modern times.
“One of the objects of having police protection is having 24-hour coverage,” he said. “It’s really expensive to do that, and it is our responsibility to provide that to our residents.”
Although they have parted ways, DeVere said he was pleased with the service provided to the town by Cle Elum’s department, and said he expects the sheriff’s office to provide the same for the city’s residents.
“It was excellent,” he said of Cle Elum’s coverage. “I’ve got to pat them on the butt.”
CHANGES IN AREA, CHANGES IN SIGNAGE
With their contract cancelled, Cle Elum-Roslyn Police Chief Kirk Bland said the impact on his officers is not significant, as it simply changes their geographical area of coverage.
“We usually have one officer on 24/7, and they would cover all three communities,” he said. “In South Cle Elum, we’d provide 24/7 service. If an officer was in Roslyn and got a call in South Cle Elum, they would just go to South Cle Elum. We don’t have enough officers to dedicate them to each town 24/7. We only have nine officers in total.”
From a budgetary perspective, Bland said the impact from losing the contract, albeit small as a percentage of the department’s total annual budget, is still an impact that will be felt.
“All city entities are underbudget, so of course it makes an impact, but it’s minimal when you look at what South Cle Elum was paying,” he said. “They were only paying like $38,000 a year for several years. We’ve never raised that, and obviously the cost of doing business has gone up greatly.”
As the contract between the city and the town came up for renewal, Bland said South Cle Elum was given new numbers for coverage cost, a figure he estimated at approximately $77,000. That figure included police and animal control.
“That’s a big increase all at once, so it’s understandable they’d have some sticker shock on that,” he said. “If you look at 24/7 service and how many hours are in a year, it comes out to over 8,000. We are responsible to respond there anytime day or night. Take $38,000 and divide it by the number of hours and we were basically working for $4.71 an hour.”
With the contract ended, Bland said the biggest headache his department faces is dropping the South Cle Elum moniker from their name, a situation he said is still incurring ongoing costs. In the service contract with South Cle Elum, Bland said there was a clause that stated the town would have to pay $2,000 to change signage if they terminated their contract.
“It’s going to cost way more than that,” he said. “We had to do all new arm patches, car details, we had new business cards. I mean everything. South Cle Elum has been with our department for over 20 years, so they were ingrained into every single aspect of the police department. We’ve had to relabel everything, all the way down to the letterhead. It’s just on and on and on.”
FORGING NEW RELATIONSHIPS
KCSO Inspector Chris Whitsett said the process of getting familiar with the new coverage area has gone exactly as expected over the past few weeks.
“It’s been a good introduction for both us and the town, I think,” he said. “We’ve had deputies quite active in the area doing security checks and making sure they know the ins and outs of South Cle Elum’s streets and facilities. We’ve had some positive feedback so far, and no negative feedback that we’re aware of. We’re finding it to be a good fit so far.”
Whitsett said the personnel allocation has been relatively seamless, saying the contract between the town and county doesn’t specify any particular number of hours, times, or patrol schedule.
“As the deputies cover the entire west county, they’re folding in South Cle Elum into our regular patrol schedule,” he said. “We’ve had deputies in and around South Cle Elum periodically doing normal things deputies do. Our investigations have sometimes taken us into South Cle Elum, our civil services have taken us there, and now we’ve just become the primary responder to 911 emergency and non-emergency calls for the town.”
Whitsett said the cost of the base service without any exceptional elements is approximately $54,000. He defined exceptional services as major incidents that take a high number of deputy hours and resources from the sheriff’s office.
“There is a mechanism written into the contract where that might be charged separately,” he said. “If there’s special details the town wants deputies around for, those incidences might be charged at the same rate we would charge one of our federal agency partners.”
Whitsett said Sheriff Myers has been clear that he believes the presence of KCSO deputies in Upper County is going to need to maintain continuous expansion in light of future population growth associated with development plans in the area.
“He sees this as a reasonable piece of that,” Whitsett said. “If this agreement with South Cle Elum turns out to be something they want to continue, that’s just one part of our expanding presence in the county. At the same time, we really value our work with the neighboring police department in Cle Elum and Roslyn. That’s historically been a really strong relationship, and we’re really glad to have them as neighbors in this endeavor.”