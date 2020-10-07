It has taken some work to get to this point with public input, special city council task force meetings, further discussion. But the Ellensburg City Council is ready to move on its Equity, Diversity and Arts project in effort of making Ellensburg a more inclusive community.
Monday night, the city council approved to put out a “Call for Art” for a visual arts project to paint the windows of the city-owned Visitor’s Center on Fourth and Pearl. The art installation is in a very visible location and is an alternative to the original plan to paint a “Black Lives Matter” mural on a city street.
The city council rescinded the idea of the street mural after public dissension, but maintained its intention to express a strong message of support within the community in response to the issues highlighted by the current national discussion involving the broad issue of racial inequities.
At that time, mayor Bruce Tabb said, “I think we as a community can do better. We need to do better to be more inclusive with all factions of the community.”
The Ellensburg City Council Equity, Diversity and Arts subcommittee, Stacey Engel, Tristen Lamb, David Miller came up with an alternative of using professional artists to decorate, if you will, the Visitor’s Center until a larger scale project can be determined.
“This is the first step and the subcommittee looked at this as something we can do right away while community discussion continues,” Tabb said. “We have some other ideas we’d like to further explore.”
The subcommittee’s intent is to make a strong statement now with the first tangible act within an ongoing effort to recognize and support the value of equity and diversity in the community. The proposed project budget is $2,500 to be paid by the Arts Commission through city-budgeted funds.
The Arts Commission will manage the “Call for Art,” including the addition of racially diverse community representatives to join the commission in the process of judging the proposals and recommending the finalists to the city council.
“The process should happen pretty quickly because we want to get something out on those windows right away,” Tabb said. “It will be original art. I don’t know who is going to come forward, but as long as it stays with our theme its appropriate.”
The Arts Commission will gather the information and report back to the city council, which will make its final determination. The next council meeting is Oct. 19.
The council has maintained all along its interpretation of Black Lives Matter is an anthem, a slogan, a hashtag, and a straightforward statement of fact.
During the Aug. 16 discussion, Councilwoman Tristen Lamb voiced the opinion that the city still needs to connect with the African-American community in a stronger way than just talking about diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We need to do something more that says, 'We are willing to change,'” she said. “A dramatic change is needed to address some of our citizens, who are disappointed and heartbroken over some of the comments that have come up. This community is painfully divided right now. I’m in support of Black Americans during a very painful time in American history.”