Two levy tax items in a special election will decide the funding for the Thorp and Easton fire distrcits. The special election is scheduled for April 27 with voting starting April 9. Ballots are to be mailed out April 6 and the last day to register to vote online is the 19th.
For the Thorp fire district, the propostion is to raise the property levy tax rate from 93 cents per $1,000 to $1.20 per $1,000. The measure would also approve a limit factor of 105% for each of the succeeding five years to maintain funding levels.
If this passes, the money will in part go to hiring a part-time administrative captain.
Currently, the district has one fire chief who works five days a week, all other members of the department are volunteer firefighters. This will bring the department’s coverage to seven days a week.
For the Easton Fire District, the proposal is to increase the levy rate from 47 cents per $1,000, to 94 cents per $1,000.
The resolution states, “It is necessary for the District to operate and maintain emergency fire and medical service vehicles, to acquire and improve station and other capital facilities and to retain properly trained personnel equipped with proper fire fighting and emergency medical equipment.”